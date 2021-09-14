The Lyle Good Food Pantry will not be open Sept. 15 due to a lack of staffing, according to a press release.
This is the first time the pantry has had to close.
WAGAP is looking to fill this position with someone from the community. Anyone interested in part time work with the pantry is encouraged to call 509-281-0884 or email lylefoodbank@wagap.org.
The following food banks in Washington will be open for those with food needs:
Goldendale Food Bank
112 East Main, Goldendale
Monday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (closed noon to 1 p.m. for lunch)
Wednesday, 2-6 p.m.
509-281-2203
Klickitat Food Bank
92 Main St., Klickitat
Wednesday, 2-5 p.m.
509-493-2662 ext. 208
Stevenson Food Bank
683 Rock Creek Drive, Stevenson
Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (closed noon to 1 p.m. for lunch)
509-427-4334
Bingen Food Bank
115 W. Steuben St., Bingen
Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (closed noon to 1 p.m. for lunch)
509-493-2662 ext. 208
