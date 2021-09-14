The Lyle Good Food Pantry will not be open Sept. 15 due to a lack of staffing, according to a press release.

This is the first time the pantry has had to close.

WAGAP is looking to fill this position with someone from the community. Anyone interested in part time work with the pantry is encouraged to call 509-281-0884 or email lylefoodbank@wagap.org.

The following food banks in Washington will be open for those with food needs:

Goldendale Food Bank

112 East Main, Goldendale

Monday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (closed noon to 1 p.m. for lunch)

Wednesday, 2-6 p.m.

509-281-2203

Klickitat Food Bank

92 Main St., Klickitat

Wednesday, 2-5 p.m.

509-493-2662 ext. 208

Stevenson Food Bank

683 Rock Creek Drive, Stevenson

Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (closed noon to 1 p.m. for lunch)

509-427-4334

Bingen Food Bank

115 W. Steuben St., Bingen

Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (closed noon to 1 p.m. for lunch)

509-493-2662 ext. 208