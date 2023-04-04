Votum Restaurant

Chef Sarah Doyle, pictured above, and Maitre d’hotel Nathan Ricks have opened Votum Restaurant in downtown Hood River.

 Photo courtesy Votum

HOOD RIVER — Votum Restaurant is now open and accepting reservations for their fine dining experience.

Chef Sarah Doyle and Maitre d’hotel Nathan Ricks first developed the idea for Votum after meeting at Manresa, a three Michelin Star restaurant in Los Gatos, Calif., that recently closed. Together, the duo returned to Oregon in 2019 and soon after leased the ground floor of the Masonic Lodge in downtown Hood River. They built the restaurant by hand, including a modern open-kitchen that features two deck ovens for bread and pastry production as well as a saltwater live tank for their fresh seafood ingredients.