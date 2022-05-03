Wasco County is seeking applicants to serve on the Public Transportation Advisory Committee. The Committee advises County Commissioners and Public Transportation providers such as The Link Public Transit. The advisory committee considers how transportation funds should be spent and provides the governing body with information about their community’s special transportation needs, particularly related to how projects will benefit seniors and persons with disabilities.
The Advisory Committee strives to represent all members of the community but is particularly focused on those with greater transportation needs such as those who are older, low-income, living in small communities (e.g., in South County), living with a disability, or other user groups who may rely on public transportation. The County invites applicants who represent these communities either through their lived experience, work, volunteer activities and so on to see appointment.
Interested persons should visit www.co.wasco.or.us/departments/administrative_services/volunteer_opportunities.php to download an application or contact Kathy Clark to request an application be mailed or emailed. The Committee position is voluntary with a two-year term. Meetings are held quarterly, or approximately four times per year. Meetings are typically held in person at the Transit Center in The Dalles, but zoom options are available for Committee members to use.
Applications will be accepted through May 19.
