Mount Hood and the Oregon side of the Columbia River Gorge region is the focus of “Tastebound,” a new virtual 15 recipe cookbook available as a free download at www.hood-gorge.com/tastebound.
The cookbook celebrates “the chefs, restaurants and culinary bounty of the area,” said a press release. “Every recipe in the book has been created by a local chef from a well-known Mount Hood / Gorge restaurant and highlights a regional ingredient … such as strawberries, nettles, cherries, fennel and more.”
It also includes writeups on the geological history of the region, Indigenous Peoples and food sovereignty, the Oregon Trail and various landmarks, trails, hotels, restaurants, farms and attractions found in the region. Some recipes also include beverage pairings, and a resource guide is located in the back.
Locally featured restaurants and chefs are:
The Dalles: Columbia Gorge Discovery Center (First Christian ladies), fruit puff pudding; Baldwin Saloon (Joe Kosarek), apple risotto; and Rooted in the Gorge (Kristen Lillvik), sizzled garlic lavender chili oil.
Hood River: Hood River Distilling (Heidi Smart), undercover copse cocktail; Celilo (Ben Stenn), skillet roasted clams; Grasslands BBQ (Drew Marquis), smoked pork belly steaks with peach/ginger glaze; and Solstice Pizza (Aaron Baumhackl), Country Girl Cherry Pizza.
Cascade Locks: Thunder Island Brewing (Lauren Hill), poached pear and beat salad; and Brigham Fish Market (Terri Brigham), salmon meatballs over rice gravy.
Chefs and restaurants from Estacada, Eagle Creek, Troutdale and Government Camp are also featured.
