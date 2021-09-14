THE DALLES — “Virtual implementation” of new financial accounting software saved Wasco County thousands of dollars, with $35,000 budgeted for travel coming in at about $1,500, and reduced service fees as well.
“We were one of the first to have a fully virtual implementation,” said Kayla Nelson, Wasco County finance manager. “It is still well under budget, we saved a lot on travel and service fees working remotely,” she told the board.
The software is called Munis and is now being used for payroll and other financial processes. Implementation began in July of 2020 and continued through January 2021.
Additional steps needed include month end and cash management training, financial report configuration, capital assets configuration and additional payroll configuration. Human resources, recruiting and performance configuration is anticipated to begin in October.
