A virtual candidate forum featuring candidates for Hood River County Board of Commissioners will be held Thursday, April 28 at 6 p.m.
Open seats are County Commission Chair, County Commissioner District 1, and County Commissioner District 3.
Register for the event, or submit questions, online by scanning the QR Code or visit www.thrivehoodriver.org.
A recording will be available online shortly after the event.
April 26 is the last day to register for the May 17 election.
In Hood River, ballots for all elections may be returned by mail to: Elections, 601 State St. Hood River, OR 97031.
Mailed ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Postmarks count.
The ballot must be received at the office of the county clerk not later than 8 p.m. on Election Day, or have a postal indicator showing that the ballot was mailed not later than the date of the election, and be received at the office of the county clerk not later than seven calendar days after the date of the election (HB 3291, effective Jan. 1, 2022).
Call the Hood River County Elections Office at 541-386-1442 if you do not receive a ballot, you make a mistake on your ballot, your ballot is damaged or destroyed, you lose your ballot or you have any other ballot or voting problems
Commented