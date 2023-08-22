The old Griffith Motors building

The old Griffith Motors building at 523 E. Third St., The Dalles, will be demolished to make room for Basalt Commons, a housing project aimed at increasing housing supply and revitalizing the downtown area.

 File photo

THE DALLES — The Columbia Gateway Urban Renewal Agency Board on Aug. 14 approved one of the largest public investments in the history of The Dalles, providing crucial support to Basalt Commons, a ground-breaking vertical housing project aimed at increasing housing supply and revitalizing the downtown area, said a City of The Dalles press release.

“This multi-million-dollar transformative project will not only help address the urgent need for family-wage-level housing but also contribute significantly to the local economy,” said Joshua Chandler, Urban Renewal Agency manager.