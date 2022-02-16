Local students earn degrees from George Fox University
NEWBERG — Local students were among the undergraduate, adult degree and graduate-level students who received diplomas from George Fox University in the fall of 2021. The university hosts its main commencement ceremony in the spring but hosts a midyear commencement event for those who complete their degree in December.
Hood River: Jarett Gilbert, doctor of education; and Zunyang Wang, bachelor of science in computer science.
Students earn recognition from George Fox University
NEWBERG — Local students were among those who earned dean’s list recognition at George Fox University for the fall 2021 semester. Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean’s list.
Hood River: Austin Norton, junior, sociology; and Ella Rand, senior, computer science and mathematics.
Dufur: Quinn Smith, sophomore, psychology Mt. Hood-Parkdale: Valerie Bruggeman, sophomore, kinesiology.
The Dalles: Bailey Lebreton, junior, interior design; and Grace Lindhorst, freshman, nursing.
Trout Lake: Bella Dean, sophomore, interdisciplinary studies.
Gonzaga University announces president’s list
SPOKANE — The following local residents have earned placement on the Gonzaga University president’s list for fall semester 2021. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed.
Hood River : Morgan Gabriel and Jacquelyn Garcia-Angulo.
Mt. Hood-Parkdale: Katherine Perkins.
University of Utah: Fall 2021 dean’s list
SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah congratulates more than 9,600 students who were named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List.
Hood River: Ben Van Hoose, computer engineering; Lauren Trumbull, psychology; Rebecca Kenney, philosophy; Carter Rigert, biomedical engineering; Tay Lynne, film and media arts; Emma Norris, nursing; Jace Petersen, mechanical engineering; and Audrey Horst, undeclared pre-medicine.
