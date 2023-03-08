Underwater power line considered

A barge or ship and towed submarine system will be used to lay a power under sediment at the bottom of the Columbia River between The Dalles and Vancouver.

 Contributed photo

Initial plans for the Cascade Renewable Transmission Project were discussed at the most recent Hood River County Board of Commissioners meeting on Feb. 21. The project was introduced by representatives from PowerBridge, LLC, the acting project developer. Chris Hocker, vice president of planning, Susan Brown, project coordinator, and Carol Loughlin, a senior consultant at Lakeridge Resources, teamed up to present a relatively detailed overview of the project, explaining their goals, strategy, and preliminary siting routes for the energy transmission line.

The Cascade Renewable Transmission Project entails installing an underground and underwater 1100 megawatt HVDC transmission line from The Dalles to the greater Portland area, which involves roughly 100 miles of transmission cable. Delivering cost-effective renewable energy from east of the Cascade Mountains to the west of the Cascades via this “proven noninvasive technique” will help Oregon and Washington approach new renewable energy mandates set for 2030, though it will only resolve about 20% of the energy deficit. PowerBridge explains this method will “bridge the Cascade Mountains while minimizing environmental and visual impact.”