Spring is quickly approaching, and Underwood Conservation District is reviving its TreeFest at Rheingarten Park in White Salmon on Saturday, March 19 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Several local partnering groups will be there with potted native plants for sale, kids’ activities, and information about the natural resources of the area. These partners include groups like the East Cascades Oak Partnership, Columbia Gorge Chapter of Master Gardeners, Klickitat Chapter of Trout Unlimited, Yakama Nation Fisheries Program, Rowena Wildlife Clinic, Humble Roots Nursery, County Noxious Weed Control, City of White Salmon Tree Board, and the Suksdorfia Chapter of WA Native Plant Society. Live music will be provided by local favorite, Richard Tillinghast.
Bareroot plants for everything from Douglas-fir to western larch (aka tamarack) to black cottonwood will also be available for sale at TreeFest, and pre-ordered bundles of seedlings will be distributed to UCD’s online customers.
Bareroot seedlings are generally two years old, ready-to-plant, and will need to go into the ground as soon as possible. Native plants, which require less water and maintenance over time, are the key to success if you have dreams of greening your property, inviting songbirds, or reforesting after harvest.
Shrub and deciduous tree seedlings will cost $2.50 each, and conifer tree seedlings start at $1.50 each. Underwood Conservation District’s website has more information about the plant sale and plants themselves at www.ucdwa.org. The website also has information on the benefits of native plants, how to choose what to plant, and resource links.
