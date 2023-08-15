OCC-logo_small.jpg

THE DALLES — As the school year approaches, shoebox packers are making use of back-to-school prices to purchase gifts and essential items for children in need around the world.

Residents in The Dalles are collecting school supplies, along with personal care items and fun toys, to pack in shoeboxes. Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, will deliver these gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 100 countries.