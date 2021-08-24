Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine have honored The Springs Living, located in The Dalles, as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces for Aging Services.
This is The Springs Living’s second consecutive year being named to this list, this year coming in eighth. Earning a spot means that The Springs Living is one of the best companies to work for in the country, said a press release.
The Best Workplaces in Aging Services award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 220,000 current employees. In that survey, 84% of The Springs Living’s employees said it is a great place to work. This number is 25% higher than the average U.S. company.
“It’s an honor to be recognized at a national level, but all the praise goes to our incredible employees,” said Fee Stubblefield, founder and CEO of The Springs Living. “They shared on the survey that their work has much more meaning than just a job, and that’s because they willingly serve our residents with quality and compassion every single day. Great Place to Work is a powerful tool for our leadership team to evaluate how we’re doing, but more importantly, it informs decisions regarding programs and services that are valuable to our employees.”
Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated, said a press release. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is. The Springs Living was certified a Great Place to work in 2019, 2020, and 2021.
“We are incredibly proud of The Best Workplaces for Aging Services. They fought bravely and saved countless lives during the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Dr. Jacquelyn Kung, CEO of Activated Insights, the partner of Great Place to Work in senior care. “Years of research has shown how great workplaces contribute to lower employee turnover and better quality of life for seniors. These honored workplaces showcase the compassion and stories behind the research. Our biggest congratulations and appreciation go to these awardees.”
Commented