A grand jury indicted a resident of The Dalles last Tuesday on multiple assault charges and unlawful use of a deadly weapon after a Dec. 4 stabbing at a residence on the 1900 block of W. 13th Street.
Clay Faro Parsons, 63, was booked Dec. 9 at Northern Oregon Regional Correctional Facility and is being held on $250,000 bond. A plea hearing is scheduled for Jan. 19 at 1:15 p.m.
According to an arrest warrant affidavit, officers of The Dalles Police Department, aided by Wasco County Sheriff’s deputies, responded to a report of a stabbing in West The Dalles at around 3:45 a.m., the morning of Dec. 4. According to the affidavit, Parsons was on the phone with dispatch stating he had stabbed the victim after he (Parsons) was accused of hitting on the victim’s “women.”
A witness told investigators he had not seen Parsons stab the victim, but did witness a struggle between Parsons and the victim, and after seeing him hold a knife, told Parsons to drop it and leave, which he did, according to the affidavit.
Upon arrival at the scene, officers treated the 66-year-old victim (name withheld from press) with first aid and uncovered information revealing the suspect had fled northbound on Highway 187.
According to a press release from The Dalles Police Department, Parsons was located in the area of Ellensburg, Wash., in a coordinated effort between law enforcement agencies. Parsons was taken into custody without incident and booked into jail on the charges of attempted murder and assault in the first degree.
The attempted murder charge was later dropped as the case went to grand jury for indictment, said Wasco County Deputy District Attorney Matthew Ellis. Parsons is being held on assault in the first degree, assault in the second degree, and unlawful use of a deadly weapon. Assault in the first degree, a Measure 11 offense, carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 90 months if found guilty.
The incident is currently being investigated by members of the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office and The Dalles Police Department. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Sgt.Austin Ell at The Dalles Police Department at 541-296-2613.
