The Dalles High School Drama Department's production of "The Radio Play Disaster" by Don Zolidis opens Thursday, Nov. 12.
In Disaster, Harlan Bean, a self-proclaimed genius, is attempting to make history with his sci-fi radio masterpiece "Battle of the Planets." Unluckily for him, his play is in the hands of less than competent actors, a vengeful sound engineer, and multiple last minute replacements.
To watch this disaster unfold, join the TDHS drama team visiting the schools website and clicking on the link to "Broadway on Demand."
Performances are Nov. 12, 13, 19, and 20 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $7 and can be purchased electronically.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.