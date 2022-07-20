Officer Kenyan Reams

The Dalles Police Chief Tom Worthy presents Officer Kenyan Reams with an award of valor at the regular city council meeting on July 11.

 Rodger Nichols photo

The Dalles Police Chief Tom Worthy presented Officer Kenyan Reams with an award of valor at the regular city council meeting on July 11.

Worthy explained the award was for Reams’ actions on June 14, when he responded to a report of a swimmer in distress in the Columbia River near the ferry dock. The river was much higher than usual, due to continual rains, and the water temperature was 56 degrees.