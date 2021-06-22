David West of Centerville was the proud winner of the Klickitat County Republican’s raffle for an iTargetPro. Garrett Towle, the KCR’s fundraising chairman, organized the fundraiser, which lasted approximately 8 weeks. The winning ticket was drawn at the KCR’s Central Committee meeting in June. The iTargetPro integrates a laser round with a target and an app on a phone. “I was pleasantly surprised to hear my name announced as the winner,” said West. “Responsible gun owners know that practice of fundamental skills is vital to proficiency. With the cost of ammunition way up and the supply almost non-existent, I am happy to be taking this home.” The money raised from the raffle helps the KCR fund their Lincoln Day Picnic and support candidates running for office.
- Wanted Experienced Orchard Worker/Tractor Driver
- ASSEMBLY MECHANIC & WELDER Signing
- HOOD RIVER COUNTY IS
- Wanted Orchard Equipment Operator/Basic Maintenance person.
- Join the Columbia Gorge
- GENERAL JOURNEYMAN ELECTRICIAN
- MAINTENANCE MANAGER NORCOR Corrections
- Permit Specialist - The Dalles
- Horizon Christian Hiring Full & Part Time Teachers
- Hiring School Bus Drivers for the Columbia River Gorge
This year our dine and drink business locations throughout the Gorge have suffered with closures. You can help support your favorites by purchasing take out and gift cards. Many of these business will offer curb-side delivery and some will deliver to your home. Let’s keep the Gorge going strong!
