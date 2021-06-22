Klickitat County Republican’s raffle

David West of Centerville was the proud winner of the Klickitat County Republican’s raffle for an iTargetPro. Garrett Towle, the KCR’s fundraising chairman, organized the fundraiser, which lasted approximately 8 weeks. The winning ticket was drawn at the KCR’s Central Committee meeting in June. The iTargetPro integrates a laser round with a target and an app on a phone. “I was pleasantly surprised to hear my name announced as the winner,” said West. “Responsible gun owners know that practice of fundamental skills is vital to proficiency. With the cost of ammunition way up and the supply almost non-existent, I am happy to be taking this home.” The money raised from the raffle helps the KCR fund their Lincoln Day Picnic and support candidates running for office.