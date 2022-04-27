In the coming months, students at The Next Door’s two alternative high schools will add a new kind of therapy to their healing: Art.
Underground Music Therapy will provide youth with instruments and professional instruction, giving them a chance to connect with others and ground themselves through music. Lessons will be adapted for each youth and include therapeutic-based goals tailored to their strengths, learning style, and unique needs.
Similarly, the Kelly Avenue School Art Project will give students a chance to flex their creative muscles, express feelings, and find healing. Through photography and fabric decorating, the youth will work with a professional artist for six weeks, learning and growing every step of the way.
These experiences will help students express feelings in a new way and learn valuable coping skills.
Visit The Next Door’s GoFundMe page at www.gofundme.com/f/artthenextdoor and give a gift to ensure youth have the supplies they need to be successful in these music and art therapy projects.
The Next Door, the Gorge’s largest human services 501c3 non-profit organization, serves approximately 3,000 Gorge community members each year with programs that support and empower. The organization’s alternative schools, the Klahre House in Hood River and Kelly Avenue School in The Dalles, provide personalized education, counseling, substance use disorder treatment, and more for teens who struggle in mainstream schools.
For more information, visit nextdoorinc.org or call 541-386-6665.
