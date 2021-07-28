GOLDENDALE — Throughout Klickitat County, there is a tremendous need for licensed childcare providers to serve all ages, especially infants and toddlers. In 2019, community members in Goldendale created the Klickitat County Childcare Committee (KCCC). Last year, the group secured a planning grant to study the situation and work toward creating new options in the immediate area.
The final results of that study have been released and are now available to view through Washington Gorge Action Program’s website at tinyurl.com/55tvr288. The data collected confirms the belief that childcare is in dire need in Goldendale and throughout Klickitat County.
In Goldendale, licensed childcare availability meets the needs of just 30% of children under age 6. There are zero licensed providers for infants and toddlers and one Head Start program for preschoolers. That percentage is even worse from a county-wide perspective as only 15% of children under age 6 have access to a licensed childcare provider.
The total unmet need in Goldendale was 175 children under age 6 who have parents in the workforce. At the time of the survey, 88 infants and toddlers and 87 preschool-aged children needed care. Across the county, that number increased to 659, including 329 infants and toddlers and 330 preschool-aged children.
The study is a snapshot of time. In 2019, 71% of families surveyed said they would use licensed childcare if it were available. However, some providers have had difficulty enrolling families, primarily due to cost. Childcare must be affordable and align with family needs for them to enroll their children.
Affordability is a big issue for many working families who are struggling to make ends meet. In Goldendale, 62% of children under age 6 live in poverty, and across the county that number remains significant at 46%.
Aside from the safety and educational benefits a licensed childcare business provides for the welfare of children, having a license is a prerequisite for applying for aid to assist low-income families.
The childcare committee has been working to promote the opportunity to become licensed and create new in-home care options and centers to support families and businesses.
Klickitat County Commissioners have been looking at the potential future use of the old Public Works administrative building in Goldendale once it completes a new building and relocates offices. The study initially looked at what it would cost to remodel the old space and bring it up to code as a childcare center.
Unfortunately, the need for a sprinkler system, structural changes to meet licensing requirements, and the dramatic increase in construction costs during COVID-19 made the initial estimate of $400,000 obsolete, and it skyrocketed to over $1.2 million. The renovation cost estimate was impossible to update with accuracy, so it was removed from the study.
The study instead focused on the expected costs of staffing a center for three classrooms. The annual cost is estimated between $305,000 to $400,000. The number of teachers and administrators necessary for the size of the space depends on age ranges, the number of children, and ratios of children to teachers.
With this data and analysis in hand, the childcare committee is now applying for a new round of grant funding to keep moving forward with efforts to create more licensed childcare in Goldendale and around Klickitat County. The committee has resources available to assist anyone wanting to learn more about the licensing process. To join the effort, or for more information, email kccc@wagap.org or go to www.gorgeearlylearning.com/kccc.html.
