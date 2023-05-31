Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print Subscriber Verification
Are you a current print subscriber to Columbia Gorge News? If so, you qualify for free access to all content on columbiagorgenews.com. Simply verify with your subscriber id to receive free access. Your subscriber id may be found on your bill or mailing label.
HOOD RIVER — Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Department of Education have announced updates to COVID-19 protocols for K-12 schools.
Hood River County School District Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn informed the board of the new protocols during the May 24 board meeting held at Hood River Valley High School.
“First, the five-day period of isolation for those infected with COVID-19 will no longer be recommended for the general population, including people in K-12 educational settings,” he said. “Oregon public health officials believe widespread population immunity due to vaccination and repeated infections means most COVID-19 infections are now likely asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic, and the five-day isolation period is doing little to reduce transmission.”
In a district statement, Stephanie Hoppe, communications director, said as of May 11, the OHA recommendation for the general population is to:
• Stay home until you’re fever free for 24 hours and symptoms are improving
• Avoid contact with individuals who are at increased risk for severe disease, including older adults and those with underlying medical conditions
• Consider masking for 10 days
OHA and ODE will lift OAR 333-019-1030 — the vaccination requirement for public and private school teachers, staff, contractors and school volunteers — effective June 17.
“This change means that after June 16, teachers, school staff and volunteers in schools will no longer have to provide proof of vaccination or have a valid medical or religious exception of file to be in direct or indirect contact with students,” Hoppe said. Further, those with approved medical or religious COVID exemptions will no longer be required to attest to their health prior to coming to work, she added.
Polkinghorn called the updates “welcome news” while reiterating that up-to-date COVID vaccinations continue to offer significant protection against serious illness and hospitalization.
Hoppe said that more information can be found on the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention website (cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/about-covid-19.html) and the Oregon Health Authority website (oregon.gov/oha/covid19/pages/index.aspx).
Commented