COVID image
Image courtesy of CDC

HOOD RIVER — Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Department of Education have announced updates to COVID-19 protocols for K-12 schools.

Hood River County School District Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn informed the board of the new protocols during the May 24 board meeting held at Hood River Valley High School.

Rich Polkinghorn

Hood River County School District Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn.
Stephanie Hoppe

Stephanie Hoppe, director of communications, Hood River County School District.