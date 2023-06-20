playful-learning1.jpg

Preschoolers Andor and Emmy play outside at Playful Learning in The Dalles.

 Contributed photo

THE DALLES —Playful Learning, a privately owned preschool located in The Dalles, was recently awarded a five-star rating through a new Oregon state-led voluntary program designed to support both families seeking quality child care and child care professionals looking to improve their program.

Oregon Spark was formerly known as the Quality and Improvement Rating until a redesign gave new life to the program.

Eliza Hernandez

Eliza Hernandez