STEVENSON — As part of its mission to provide extraordinary experiences, Skamania Lodge has announced the addition of three new treehouses to its expanding treehouse village, bringing the total to nine. Perched above the forest floor and nestled in the tall Douglas Firs, the new treehouses provide a simple aesthetic that connects guests with the beauty of the surrounding natural habitat.
“The new custom treehouses soar 40 feet above the ground and are rich with exclusive amenities designed for families, couples and solo adventurers alike to inspire the imagination, re-energize the mind and body, and fuel the soul,” said a press release. “The treehouses boast an improved spacious and modern-yet-rustic design that evokes a feeling of warmth and tranquility. Each treehouse features plush bedding and furniture, with a king-size bed and a cozy queen-size bed nook, private fire pits, and covered outdoor decks that allow guests to relax and soak in the breathtaking panoramic views of the surrounding Cascade Mountains.”
