Six Rivers Dispute Resolution Center has been selected as one of five community mediation centers from around the nation to participate in a grant-funded pilot project. The project will develop conflict resolution and leadership skills in young adults (ages 21-35), with a focus on those who have experienced marginalization.
The project, facilitated by the National Association for Community Mediation and funded by the JAMS Foundation, connects the five selected centers to jointly create program materials and best practices in conflict resolution and community mobilization. The goal is to work with young adults to collaboratively develop successful projects that can be replicated by other conflict resolution organizations across North America. The other four selected centers are located in San Francisco, Calif.; Fresno, Calif.; Savannah, Ga.; and New Orleans, La.
“It is truly an honor to lead this project,” saidMarti Dane, Six Rivers’ executive director. “It is needed now more than ever. Let’s elevate the concerns of young adults in the Gorge.”
For more information about the project, contact project manager Colleen Regalbuto at cregalbu@gmail.com.
About Six Rivers Dispute Resolution Center
Six Rivers is a non-profit dispute resolution center serving the Mid-Columbia region. It receives funding from local, state and federal organizations in order to provide low- cost conflict resolution and education services. Six Rivers’ mediators and facilitators are highly trained community volunteers dedicated to helping people solve problems and resolve conflict. Six Rivers strives to create positive conversations and a safe environment for settling disputes, as well as education and training opportunities.
