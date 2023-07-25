Six Rivers Dispute Resolution Center

Six Rivers Dispute Resolution Center graduated nine Gorge residents from its May Basic Mediation Training course. A fall course is planned at Riverside Community Church.

 Contributed photo

COLUMBIA GORGE — Nine Gorge residents completed Six Rivers Dispute Resolution Center’s 40 hour Basic Mediation Training in May: Lorena Belmontes of Goldendale, Elaine Castles of Mosier, Tea Church of The Dalles, Christy Deere of Mosier, Veronica Espe of Hood River, Leah Hedberg of Hood River, Joanna Kaufman of Trout Lake, David Lindley of White Salmon, and Wynne Lobel of White Salmon.

“This training provided students with the philosophy and skills needed to have a working knowledge of the role of an impartial mediator,” said a Six Rivers press release. “Graduates will use the conflict resolution skills gained in the training to serve the Gorge in a variety of ways — at work, at home, and in their communities.”