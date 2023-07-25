COLUMBIA GORGE — Nine Gorge residents completed Six Rivers Dispute Resolution Center’s 40 hour Basic Mediation Training in May: Lorena Belmontes of Goldendale, Elaine Castles of Mosier, Tea Church of The Dalles, Christy Deere of Mosier, Veronica Espe of Hood River, Leah Hedberg of Hood River, Joanna Kaufman of Trout Lake, David Lindley of White Salmon, and Wynne Lobel of White Salmon.
“This training provided students with the philosophy and skills needed to have a working knowledge of the role of an impartial mediator,” said a Six Rivers press release. “Graduates will use the conflict resolution skills gained in the training to serve the Gorge in a variety of ways — at work, at home, and in their communities.”
Six Rivers Dispute Resolution Center will again offer 40 hour Basic Mediation Training Oct. 20 through Nov. 3 at Riverside Community Church, 317 State Street, Hood River. Registration will close when the course is full.
Contact Colleen Regalbuto with any questions and for the online registration link, colleenr@6rivers.org, or 541 386 1283 x 3.
About Six Rivers Dispute Resolution Center
Six Rivers is a non-profit dispute resolution center serving the Mid-Columbia region. It receives funding from local, state and federal organizations to provide low-cost conflict resolution and education services. Six Rivers’ mediators and facilitators are highly trained, and dedicated to helping people solve problems and resolve conflict. Six Rivers strives to create positive conversations and a safe environment for settling disputes, as well as education and training opportunities.
