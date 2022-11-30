Senior News Scott McKay

We are all social beings needing to interact with others: Sharing our everyday experiences, our dreams and hopes, our mental lapses, stories about the grandkids, trips abroad, and listening to jokes we’ve often heard again and again (which I don’t mind since I never can remember a good joke — especially the punch line!). But as we grow older our social connections are reduced: We may no longer be working, friends have passed away or moved, it’s easier to stay home instead of going out. And sadly, we may have lost our lifelong partner with whom we shared everything.

I’ve written about the value of social connections. But often overlooked is the importance of listening. If someone is going to share their stories, there needs to be someone there to receive them. And yes, while listening you may also hear about the latest doctor’s visit, or which medications are working — or not, and the different aches and pains, but we are all trying to manage this gift of living longer, and someone needs to be there to listen.