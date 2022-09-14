Senior News Scott McKay

Well, this hasn’t been a good week! On Saturday, the third, my cough started worsening, and to be safe I decided to take a COVID test. I wasn’t worried. I haven’t been infected with COVID and I didn’t even get it when my wife was sick from COVID.

I figured my immune system was one part of my body that was working to full capacity. But you know where I’m headed. I did test positive! And it has been a very uncomfortable eight days: Constant coughing fits, tiredness, loss of appetite.