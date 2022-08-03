Senior News Scott McKay

Were you ever called a “Fraidy Cat”? Unable to go to sleep without a night light? Or teased because you were too scared to watch Godzilla? Your imagination could run wild with all the “could be’s” and “maybe’s” — that monster could climb out from under the bed!

Fear. How many of our decisions are driven by this unpleasant emotion that often controls our lives? Afraid of seeing the doctor about a persistent cough, fearing the worst. Afraid of expressing what we really want to our adult children, because it may hurt their feelings. Afraid of starting a new activity because we might look silly or inept. Afraid of making an emotional commitment because it might not be shared — or last. And afraid of the unknown when an overzealous imagination conjures up only the worst that could happen. What are you afraid of that keeps you from doing what you want to do?