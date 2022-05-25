Think back to when you were young. There was energy and enthusiasm; the future was a banquet of choices and opportunities, so many things to do and so little time to do them. “Yet, knowing how way leads on to way, I doubted if I should ever come back,” wrote poet Robert Frost, who describes the dilemma we all face in life where one choice precludes so many others. And for various reasons — pursuing a career, raising a family, or just making ends meet, we gallop down one road not expecting to ever revisit those missed opportunities.
But in her book “Secrets of Becoming a Late Bloomer,” Connie Goldman discusses how by rediscovering an interest or passion we had early in life, a road now overgrown and hidden from view, we can again experience the excitement and enthusiasm of our youth and be involved, creative and aware through the next chapter of our lives.
To help rediscover these forgotten interests, write down every activity in your life that has brought you great pleasure and satisfaction and what you particularly liked about them. You may also want to make a list of things you wanted to do but never had the time to do.
Use these lists to help identify those pleasurable activities you may now want to pursue.
Spend some time contemplating them; don’t rush. And during this exploration, be open to new possibilities. Give yourself permission to stretch and grow by trusting in yourself and your curiosity. And don’t worry about looking foolish, inept, or not acting your age. As we age there is less pressure to draw within the lines; we can create our own pictures.
Then share them with a close supportive friend or loved one who knows you well and who you can trust to be honest. Get their advice and support. You may need their gentle encouragement to get you moving on a new road of self-discovery.
You may discover now is the time to write, to paint, to entertain, to educate, or to heal.
We all know many people in their 60s, 70s, and 80s who have rediscovered a purpose whether it is local history, grief counseling, dance, or ministry that has given them new energy, a new drive and enthusiasm for life.
Growth and change continue until we die. We can decide to live an active life, but we can also decide how to live that active life full of passion and purpose. Our most satisfying discoveries may still be ahead of us.
•••
Brain Tease: Here again is a mental exercise whose aim is to stimulate the associations between words in your temporal lobe. Find the third word that is associated with these given pairs of words. (I found these more difficult than last week’s.)
5. RIVER — MONEY; 6. BED — PAPER; 7. ARMY — WATER; 8. TENNIS — NOISE; 9. EGYPTIAN — MOTHER; 10. SMOKER — PLUMBER
•••
The comedy-drama television series that aired on CBS from 1972 to 1983 and depicted the 4077th during the Korean War was M*A*S*H. I received correct answers from Chuck Rice, Sam Bilyeu, Billie Maxwell, Lana Tepfer, Rhonda Spies, Keith Clymer, Jess Birge, Margo Dameier, Maria Kollas, Patty Burnet, Dave Lutgens, Linda Frizzell, Pat Evenson-Brady, and this week’s winner of a quilt raffle ticket, Rose Shultz, who reminded me M*A*S*H stood for Mobile Army Surgical Hospital.
A while back (I won’t mention how far back), there were poodle skirts, “letter” sweaters, go-go boots, and miniskirts. Another extremely popular fashion during the ‘60s and ‘70s was this style of pants, where the legs flared out below the knee. For this week’s “Remember When” question, what was the name for this style of pants often considered a symbol of old-fashioned bad taste but to this day continues to make fashion comebacks as flared pants? Email your answer to mcseniorcenter@gmail.com, leave a message at 541-296-4788, or mail it with a pair made by cutting the outside leg seam and sewing in a triangle of fabric to widen the leg.
•••
Well, it’s been another week, trying to keep an eye on the bouncing ball. Until we meet again, as Pogo observed, “Don’t take life so serious, son, it ain’t no how permanent.”
•••
“The grass may be greener on the other side of the fence, but it doesn’t matter if you’re not able to climb over.” — Farmer Wisdom
•••
Answers: Bank (Flow is also possible); Sheet; Tank; Racquet; Mummy; Pipe
•••
Nutritious home-delivered and in-person meals are available at noon Monday through Friday unless otherwise noted.
Seniors of Mosier Valley (541-980-1157) — Mondays and Wednesdays; Hood River Valley Adult Center (541-386-2060); Sherman County Senior and Community Center (541-565-3191); The Dalles Meals-on-Wheels (541-298-8333).
For meal sites in Washington, call Klickitat County Senior Services — Goldendale office (509-773-3757) or the White Salmon office (509-493-3068); Skamania County Senior Services (509-427-3990).
