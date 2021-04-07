Enjoy living history Saturday, April 10 at the Western Antique Aeroplane & Automobile Museum with the return of the museum’s Second Saturday events. Planes will fly and cars will drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In addition to the museum’s 3.5 acres of socially distant entertainment, an assortment of vintage automobiles will be offering rides to visitors. Some airplanes will be out running for visitors to see and enjoy too.
“WAAAM’s collection is alive,” said Assistant Director Stephanie Hatch. “Seeing these pieces in action is an incredible way to take a step back in time.
For a more behind-the-scenes look at keeping the collection up and going, the Aircraft Restoration Shop will be open for tours at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Western Antique Aeroplane and Automobile Museum collects, restores, preserves and exhibits airplanes from the Dawn of Flight through the Golden Age of Flight and historically significant cars and trucks emphasizing the first half of the 20th century and is located on the Hood River Airport at 1600 Air Museum Road. General admission is $19. Admission for 65 and over and veterans are $17, kids between 5-18 are $10 and anyone under 4 is free.
