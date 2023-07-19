HOOD RIVER — On Friday, July 14 the Native American Youth Culture Camp paid a visit to Nichols Basin and were treated to water safety lessons and opportunities for new experiences. The second annual two week camp is located in The Dalles at the Wahtonka school campus. Volunteer Venus Allison and The Next Door Native Services Supervisor Dawn LeMieux were on site coordinating the camp.

“It is mostly connecting them to their social peers because a lot of these Native American youth are spread across the Columbia River Gorge,” LeMieux said.

Second annual Native American Youth Culture Camp hits the water

Native American Youth Culture Camp paid a visit to Nichols Basin and were treated to water safety lessons and opportunities for new experiences. 
Second annual Native American Youth Culture Camp hits the water

Native American Youth Culture Camp paid a visit to Nichols Basin and were treated to water safety lessons and opportunities for new experiences. 