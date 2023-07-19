Second annual Native American Youth Culture Camp hits the water

Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print Subscriber Verification
Are you a current print subscriber to Columbia Gorge News? If so, you qualify for free access to all content on columbiagorgenews.com. Simply verify with your subscriber id to receive free access. Your subscriber id may be found on your bill or mailing label.
Raymond Begay and Russell Spino tag team a kayak during the Native American Culture Camp’s water day at Nichols Basin in Hood River on July 14. The event was supported by a number of local volunteer organizations led by Fiona Wylde’s nonprofit Wylde, Wind and Water.
Raymond Begay and Russell Spino tag team a kayak during the Native American Culture Camp’s water day at Nichols Basin in Hood River on July 14. The event was supported by a number of local volunteer organizations led by Fiona Wylde’s nonprofit Wylde, Wind and Water.
Noah Noteboom photo
Native American Youth Culture Camp paid a visit to Nichols Basin and were treated to water safety lessons and opportunities for new experiences.
Noah Noteboom photo
Native American Youth Culture Camp paid a visit to Nichols Basin and were treated to water safety lessons and opportunities for new experiences.
Noah Noteboom photo
Fiona Wylde of Wylde, Wind and Water. Native American Youth Culture Camp paid a visit to Nichols Basin and were treated to water safety lessons and opportunities for new experiences.
Noah Noteboom photo
Native American Youth Culture Camp paid a visit to Nichols Basin and were treated to water safety lessons and opportunities for new experiences.
HOOD RIVER — On Friday, July 14 the Native American Youth Culture Camp paid a visit to Nichols Basin and were treated to water safety lessons and opportunities for new experiences. The second annual two week camp is located in The Dalles at the Wahtonka school campus. Volunteer Venus Allison and The Next Door Native Services Supervisor Dawn LeMieux were on site coordinating the camp.
“It is mostly connecting them to their social peers because a lot of these Native American youth are spread across the Columbia River Gorge,” LeMieux said.
LeMieux also credits Wylde, Wind and Water and other local groups for making this possible.
“This has been a very equitable camp, being able to allow all Native American youth who are interested in coming, it didn’t matter their tribal enrollment or their geographical location,” LeMieux said.
More than 50 campers and 20 volunteers descended on the water, but not before getting a lesson in water safety from professional waterwoman and SUP world champion Fiona Wylde. They learned about the importance of lifejackets and ways to stay safe while on the water. Wylde says it’s great to preach safety, but breaking down barriers are one more reason she started her non-profit.
“In reality, the whole reason for creating Wylde, Wind and Water was to extend opportunities to get in water sports, to have fun and to have access to this world class venue. We want to break through the barriers of entry and make it fun,” Wylde said.
A collaboration between the Gorge Paddling Center, Columbia Riverkeepers and the Hood River Outrigger and Canoe Club gave campers an chance to enjoy experiences they may never have had before.
Campers headed to the Hood River History Museum for lunch and free admission after a couple hours on the water. The free two-week camp will culminate on July 21 with a “mini pow wow,” where campers will show off the projects they crafted. Campers had the choice to make what they wanted but many chose to craft shawls, ribbon shirts, wing dresses, chokers, necklaces and moccasins.
“The mini powwow is the youth celebrating their accomplishments that they’ve worked on for the last few weeks. They get to invite their families to come and they’re going to make a meal to share with them,” LeMieux said.
Commented