THE DALLES — Close to 100 Oregon and Washington high school students learned about promising local careers at the second annual College & Career Expo held on April 21 at Columbia Gorge Community College in The Dalles. The Columbia Gorge STEM Hub, a department within the Columbia Gorge Education Service District, organized the expo in partnership with Career Connect Southwest Washington and Columbia Gorge Community College.
Students learned about local careers directly from Columbia Gorge Community College (CGCC) instructors. Programs represented included construction, welding and advanced manufacturing, robotics, UAS (Unmanned Aircraft Systems), aviation, medical assisting, nursing, and paramedics. Students also gained insight into other workplace skills through presentations on apprenticeships, career planning, resume writing, and interview skills.
The expo is one avenue of the STEM Hub’s Career Connected Learning work which exposes and connects high school students to pathways to pursue meaningful careers, including opportunities that are unique to the Gorge region.
Students also attended a micro hiring fair where they could speak with local companies hiring in the Gorge region. Some employers represented included Hood River County School District, One Community Health, Childcare Partners, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Washington Department of Natural Resources, Mt. Adams Fruit, Trillium Engineering, Innovative Composite Engineering, Hood River Inn, Youth Compass Program, and Mt. Hood Meadows.
“This year was another great success; we served about 100 students from eight different high schools in The Gorge,” said Kate Wurster, STEM Hub coordinator. “It’s always so energizing to see students engage with college faculty and local industry professionals during this event — we hope to continue enhancing the coordination, workshop offerings, and execution of the event each year!”
Sherman County Counselor Tyler Kido added, “The hiring fair was excellent. There were lots of ways for kids to interact with local businesses, and those who were there were great at interacting and engaging with kids. It was a blast to see that unfold the way it did.
“I feel it was very engaging for students who were either on the fence about school/career or just didn’t know where they wanted to go,” Kido said. “My students found it fun and educational, which as a teacher is the best of both worlds. I look forward to it next year and hope to get students to attend again!”
