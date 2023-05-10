College and Career Expo

Students from eight different Gorge-area high schools attended the College & Career Expo held at CGCC April 21 at Columbia Gorge Community College, The Dalles campus.

 Contributed photo

THE DALLES — Close to 100 Oregon and Washington high school students learned about promising local careers at the second annual College & Career Expo held on April 21 at Columbia Gorge Community College in The Dalles. The Columbia Gorge STEM Hub, a department within the Columbia Gorge Education Service District, organized the expo in partnership with Career Connect Southwest Washington and Columbia Gorge Community College.

Students learned about local careers directly from Columbia Gorge Community College (CGCC) instructors. Programs represented included construction, welding and advanced manufacturing, robotics, UAS (Unmanned Aircraft Systems), aviation, medical assisting, nursing, and paramedics. Students also gained insight into other workplace skills through presentations on apprenticeships, career planning, resume writing, and interview skills.

