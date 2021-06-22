Mid-Columbia Economic Development District (MCEDD) is hosting public sessions to update the region’s Economic Development Strategy for the Columbia River Gorge. MCEDD leads this process every five years to guide economic development for Hood River, Wasco, and Sherman counties in Oregon and Klickitat and Skamania counties in Washington.
The next meeting will be held on June 30 from 8:30-10:30 a.m. This session will focus on an analysis of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats facing the region.
The process began in March, with meetings occurring monthly via Zoom. Participants from across the region have gathered to discuss COVID-19 impacts on the local economy, changing demographics and economic trends, and how to improve the resilience of key industries in the Gorge. Information gathered at the monthly events will be pulled together with data and research to develop the final plan, the Mid-Columbia Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy for 2022-2027. MCEDD coordinates implementation of the regional strategy in partnership with local stakeholders.
In total, there will be seven sessions to develop a draft plan, with a specific focus on equitable economic outcomes and resilience.
To view past sessions or register for future ones, visit htwww.mcedd.org/strategy/get-involved.
•••
MCEDD has been developing and implementing a regional economic development strategy since its formation in 1969 to promote the creation of family-wage jobs, the diversification of the economic base, and the growth, development and retention of business and industry within the five-county district. Contact Jane Allen with questions at jane@mcedd.org.
Commented