The month of September has been designated as National Recovery Month with a focus on educating and celebrating the many rewards recovery has to offer. Eastern Oregon residents are very aware of the impact that substance use has on those with substance use disorders and those who love them. In this light, September is a time to come together and reflect on not only this issue, but also the positive and affirming message that recovery is both possible and attainable.
In all, 3.8% of U.S. adults experienced a co-occurring substance use disorder and mental illness in 2019 (9.5 million people).
In 2020, 2,388 (42.4 / 1,000) Eastern Oregon Coordinated Care Organization (EOCCO) members were identified as having a Substance Use Disorder (SUD); 7,192 (127.6/1,000) EOCCO members were identified with Mental Health disparities; and 897 (15.9/1,000) EOCCO members were identified as having co-occurring mental health/SUD issues. These numbers do not address the impact that SUD/MH issues have on the community, families, or peers of those living with the effects of SUD/MH disparities.
Last year and in 2021, GOBHI and Oregon Recovers partnered to organize a series of focus groups in Eastern Oregon to assess the experience of individuals with lived experience navigating the current substance use disorder (SUD) system of care. Participants noted many challenges facing those in recovery, however several key trends emerged.
Across the board, both individuals and family members identified a lack of understanding and knowledge of substance use and recovery as the primary reason they did not begin their journey to recovery sooner. Perhaps even more concerning, stigma of both substance use and recovery was an obstacle noted by participants throughout the focus groups.
In rural communities, this stigma can be especially pronounced due to isolation and loneliness. Efforts within public education as well as advocacy are crucial so we can convey that recovery can and does work.
The 2021 National Recovery Month theme, “Recovery is For Everyone: Every Person, Every Family, Every Community,” reminds people in recovery and those who support them that no one is alone in the journey through recovery. Everyone’s journey is different, but we are all in this together. All of us, from celebrities and sports figures to our co-workers, neighbors, friends, and family members, throughout our lives have experienced peaks and valleys, both big and small. But with strength, support, and hope from the people we love, we are resilient.
Mental health and substance use disorders affect people of all ethnicities, ages, genders, geographic regions, and socioeconomic levels. They need to know that help is available. These individuals can recover, both physically and emotionally, with the support of a welcoming community.
Recovery Month celebrates the action and courage demonstrated by those in recovery, just as we celebrate health improvements made by those who are managing other health conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, asthma, and heart disease. Too often, these recovery achievements go unnoticed or underappreciated.
We can all play a part in inspiring health and healing for people living with behavioral health conditions by supporting people who are on the path of recovery — no matter where they are in that journey — and by building awareness of these conditions in our own personal and professional networks.
Together we can help others realize the promise of recovery and give families the right support to help their loved ones.
For more, please visit the National Recovery Month page, www.naadac.org/national-recovery-month.
Karen Wheeler is the Chief Executive Officer of Greater Oregon Behavioral Health, Inc.
