The Dalles — The Dalles Public Works Department crews began installation of storm sewer pipe on Quinton Street between E. 13th Street and E. 14th Street on Sept. 21.
After the pipe is installed, this section of street will be paved to replace the gravel surface that has been in place since a water main break occurred June 2.
Quinton Street will be open to through traffic the weekend of Oct. 2 and 3, between the two phases of work.
Closure Schedule
Phase 1 — Sept. 21 through 29 — full road closure is in place on Quinton Street between E. 13th Street and E. 14th Street. All traffic can detour to Oregon Street via E. 14th Street and E. 12th.
Phase 2 — Oct. 4 through 7 — full road closure is in place on Quinton Street between E. 13th Street and E. 14th Street. All traffic can detour to Oregon Street via E. 14th Street and E. 12th.
Be alert to the traffic control signs and drive with caution for the safety of the utility workers. When the street is opened, drive with caution on the gravel driving surface.
Contact the Public Works Department at 541-296-5401 for details.
