The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes Charlie Burr from the Bureau of Labor and Statistics to the October Power Breakfast Oct. 7 at 7 a.m. at Bargeway Pub and Catering.
Burr will discuss recent employment changes that employers need to know to stay compliant. New laws taking effect in January 2023, including Paid Leave Oregon and changes in pregnancy accommodations requirements, will be considered.
Get an overview of BOLI’s Employer Assistance program and specific resources designed to support employers of all sizes. Learn more about retaliation and how Oregon’s law protects good faith complaints from employees — even when they are wrong. Learn why Paid Leave Oregon is one of the most significant workplace law changes in many years.
Learn how these laws work and how employers can minimize noncompliance risk.
Register for this event online at TheDallesChamber.com. Cost is $15 for members, $20 non-members. Breakfast is included with every registration. Call The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce with questions, 541-296-2231 or email events@thedalleschamber.com.
