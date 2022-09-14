Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print Subscriber Verification
Are you a current print subscriber to Columbia Gorge News? If so, you qualify for free access to all content on columbiagorgenews.com. Simply verify with your subscriber id to receive free access. Your subscriber id may be found on your bill or mailing label.
WHITE SALMON — The White Salmon Valley Pool District held a discussion surrounding potential benefits to be gained from forming a non-profit organization at their Sept. 8 regular meeting.
According to District Chair Steven Harris, forming a 501c3 organization for the benefit of the future White Salmon Valley Pool could allow the district to afford supplemental expenses relating to the operation of the pool. Commissioner Lily von Mosch added that forming a non-profit organization would allow the district to accept donations from certain entities who can only give to designated 501c3s.
Harris said donations to the district are currently tax-deductible.
“This is something that takes courage. It takes dedication, it takes people, not just people that are involved on the board, but it also takes volunteers,” Harris said.
Commissioner Ben Briggs said fundraising consultants from Rose City Philanthropy recommended the board dedicate resources to forming a non-profit organization, which Harris estimated would require 50 to 60 hours of preparation.
The district formed a consensus to continue further discussions with consultants and their attorney.
“My initial instinct is that the 501c3 would come in most handy once we’re in operation, to fill those gaps that may not be set by the budget around programming or equipment,” von Mosch said. “That seems to me that’s the best use of a 501c3, especially given our focus should be primarily on getting the pool built.”
Harris said the district should answer the question of how much value a 501c3 would add in exploring such a proposal.
Commissioners also approved a memorandum of understanding between the district and Community Partners of Bingen-White Salmon to allow Community Partners to fundraise on behalf of the district.
District commissioners and Lloyd DeKay, director of Community Partners, agreed to the use of funds raised by the organization for the purpose of construction of the pool, and not the operations of the pool. An amendment to the contract approved by district commissioners seeks to clarify that funds could also be used for the pool design, which will be sent to Community Partners for further approval.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.