WHITE SALMON — The White Salmon Valley Pool District held a discussion surrounding potential benefits to be gained from forming a non-profit organization at their Sept. 8 regular meeting.

According to District Chair Steven Harris, forming a 501c3 organization for the benefit of the future White Salmon Valley Pool could allow the district to afford supplemental expenses relating to the operation of the pool. Commissioner Lily von Mosch added that forming a non-profit organization would allow the district to accept donations from certain entities who can only give to designated 501c3s.

pool logo

The White Salmon Valley Pool logo, designed by White Salmon local Tommy Hood.