Bingen-White Salmon
Oct. 5-11
Agency assists:
Oct. 7 — White Salmon — Officers assisted with a medical call.
Animal calls:
Oct. 5 — White Salmon — Animal noise reported. An owner was located and warned.
Oct. 7 — White Salmon — Injured deer dispatched.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Oct. 5 — White Salmon — Disorderly conduct reported. A subject as advised to leave a business.
Oct. 6 — White Salmon — Subject trespassed from a property.
Oct. 7 — White Salmon — Criminal mischief reported. Shrubs were trimmed by a neighbor.
Oct. 10 — White Salmon — Trespass reported.
Oct. 11 — White Salmon — Disorderly conduct reported. A subject dumped water on a check stand.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Oct. 5 — Bingen — Non-injury hit and run reported.
Oct. 8 — White Salmon — Abandoned vehicle towed.
Oct. 8 — White Salmon — Officers assisted with a subject who was locked out of a vehicle.
Oct. 11 — White Salmon — Male cited for driving while suspended III.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Oct. 6 — Bingen — Theft of a bicycle reported.
Oct. 8 — White Salmon — Car prowl reported. A wallet was stolen.
Oct. 10 — White Salmon — Three different reports of theft of political signs were logged.
Other:
Oct. 8 — Bingen — Subjects were warned for illegal burning and a fire extinguished.
Hood River County Sheriff
Sept. 28 to Oct. 7
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Sept. 29 — S.E. Windsong, Cascade Locks — Deputies responded to a report of assault.
Oct. 3 — Dee Highway — Male arrested for attempted arson I, domestic violence menacing, menacing and criminal mischief III. He was lodged at NORCOR.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Oct. 1 — Cooper Spur Road, Parkdale — Criminal mischief reported.
Oct. 4 — Odell Highway — Criminal mischief reported. The person responsible is mentally ill, and deputies worked with another agency to provide treatment.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Oct. 3 — I-84 at milepost 33, Cascade Locks — Deputies assisted Oregon State Police with locating a driving complaint. The driver was arrested by Oregon State Police and cited and released for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Oct. 4 — Highway 35, Hood River — Female arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance and reckless driving. The vehicle was towed and a dog in the car taken to the animal shelter for safekeeping. The driver was cited and released.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Oct. 2 — Country Club Road — Theft by deception reported (email scam).
Oct. 3 — Clear Creek Road — Theft by deception reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Oct. 1 — Davis Drive and Stadelman Drive — Hit and run reported.
Oct. 7 — Highway 35, Hood River — Reckless driving reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Sept. 30 — S.W. Taylor Street, Cascade Locks — Deputies observed a male committing a probation violation.
Oct. 2 — Homestead Drive — Male arrested for an outstanding felony warrant and lodged at NORCOR.
Oct. 5 — Wells Drive — Male cited and released on a warrant.
Oct. 6 — Post Canyon near Parsons Drive — Male subjects served several warrants.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Sept. 28 — Neal Creek Road — Stolen property recovered.
Oct. 1 — Tucker Road — Stolen vehicle reported.
Oct. 2 — Starvation Creek, Cascade Locks — Theft reported.
Oct. 3 — Cascade Locks — Theft reported.
Other:
Oct. 4 — N.E. Forest Lane, Cascade Locks — Unattended death investigated.
Oct. 4 — Davis Drive — Lost license plate reported.
Hood River Police
Oct. 4-10
Agency assists:
Oct. 8 — State Street, 300 block — Drug recognition evaluation performed by officers at the request of Oregon State Police (agency assist).
Oct. 9 — 12th Street, 1000 block — Male attempting to purchase a firearm reported. State police flagged the purchase and stated the male was a convicted felon. The gun shop owner and male attempting to purchase the firearm were interviewed.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Oct. 7 — Cascade Avenue — Cold assault reported. The suspect left prior to law enforcement’s arrival.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Oct. 9 — 12th Street, 800 block — Hood River transient male arrested for disorderly conduct, criminal trespass and assault on a police officer. He was taken to the emergency room and checked for injuries due to an unsuccessful taser deployment, and then transported to NORCOR, where he was lodged.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Oct. 5 — Hood River — A Hood River resident was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and driving while criminally suspended. He was cited and released to a responsible party.
Oct. 9 — Cascade Avenue, 2600 block — Hood River resident arrested, cited and released on the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Oct. 6 — Prospect Avenue, 2900 block — Fraud regarding a vehicle title reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Oct. 6 — Second Street, 200 block — Lyle resident cited and released for a Pendleton Circuit Court warrant after turning himself in.
Oct. 8 — Cascade Avenue, 1900 block — Hood River resident arrested, cited and released for a valid and confirmed Hood River County Probation Violation arrest warrant.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Oct. 4 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Theft of a computer reported (shoplifting).
Oct. 5 — Sieverkropp Drive, 800 block — Burglary reported.
Oct. 7 — Wilson Street, 1000 block — Stolen bicycle, valued at $800-$1,000, reported from the front yard of a residence.
Oct. 10 — Cascade Avenue, 2300 block — Hood River resident cited and released for theft III.
Wasco County Sheriff
Oct. 9-15
Agency assists:
Oct. 9 — Mosier creek Place — Deputies assisted with a medical call. The patient was transported to an area hospital.
Oct. 13 — The Dalles — Deputies assisted a female who asked to be transported to the hospital.
Animal calls:
Oct. 9 — Celilo Village Road — Eight cows reported along the railroad tracks. The cows were herded into an open field away from the tracks.
Oct. 13 — Celilo Village Road — Cows at large reported.
Oct. 15 — Celilo Village Road — Cows at large reported. The owner was warned for livestock at large.
Oct. 15 — Fifteen Mile Road, 3600 block — Dog bite reported.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Oct. 9 — Shadybrook Road, Dufur — Domestic dispute reported.
Oct. 10 — W. Irvine Street — Disturbance reported.
Oct. 11 — S. Mary B Road, Tygh Valley — Harassment and disorderly conduct reported. A headless rabbit was thrown onto a property. A male was trespassed from the property.
Oct. 14 — Bolton Road, Dufur — Harassment reported.
Oct. 14 — Wasco County — Threats against an employer reported (harassment).
Oct. 14 — Bolton Road, Dufur — Harassment reported.
Oct. 15 — S. Molly Ann Road, Tygh Valley — Domestic dispute reported.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Oct. 9 — W. Chenowith Drive, 4100 block — Criminal mischief reported.
Oct. 11 — Eightmile Road, 6700 block — Trespass reported.
Oct. 12 — Skyline Road, 7600 block — Trespass reported.
Oct. 15 — Fivemile Road, 3700 block — Trespass reported.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Oct. 9 — Court Street, 300 block — Theft of a debit card reported.
Oct. 13 — W. Irvine Street, 1000 block — Stolen purse 25-30 years ago reported; inside the purse was a social security card. A subject reported that they had been notified that someone had used the social security number to get a phone plan (possible scam).
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Oct. 11 — Pleasant Ridge Road and Walston Grade — Travel trailer with generator and a pickup truck reported to be parked in an emergency pullout. The owners said they were trying to get the trailer moved out of the area but were having trouble finding someone to tow it due to a lack of funds.
Oct. 12 — Highway 197 near at milepost 22 — Driver cited for violation driving while suspended
Oct. 12 — I-84 at milepost 56 — Deputies assisted Oregon State Police with a vehicle chase. The vehicle was traveling between 35-80 mph and was additionally reported for failure to maintain lane. OSP had discontinued the pursuit.
Oct 12 — 4880 Road — A commercial motor vehicle was reported to be stuck somewhere on the detour around the White River Fire.
Oct. 13 — E. 21st Place, 700 block — Male cited for careless driving, no insurance and violation driving while suspended.
Oct. 14 — Highway 197 at milepost 38.5 — Traffic crash reported.
Oct. 14 — Highway 26 at milepost 60 — Clackamas County advised of a pursuit on Highway 26 and the pursuit had gotten to milepost 71. Per Clackamas County, Wasco County units continued at that point. Warm Springs was later contacted and Wasco County units were advised to disregard.
Oct. 14 — Highway 197 at Dufur — Traffic complaint reported. A new driver was counseled about safe driving practices.
Oct. 14 — State Road, 1900 block, Mosier — Single car traffic crash reported.
Oct. 14 — W. 10th, 1200 block — Vehicle parked in a bike lane reported.
Oct. 15 — Highway 26 — Overturned vehicle reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Oct. 14 — E. Seventh Street, 400 block — Male lodged at NORCOR on a post-prison supervision sanction.
Oct. 15 — Sixth and Webber — Male lodged at NORCOR on a warrant.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Oct. 9 — W. Chenowith Creek Drive, 4100 block — Stolen moped reported.
Oct. 12 — Reservation Road, 52000 block, Dufur — Burglary reported. A female was arrested for trespass.
Oct. 13 — W. Chenowith Creek Road — Theft of a trail camera, valued at $399, reported.
Oct. 14 — N.W. Main Street, 200 block, Dufur — Theft reported. Tools and a mask were found outside a business that did not belong to the reporting party. Camera footage showed a four-wheeler appeared to have been taken from elsewhere.
Oct. 15 — Chenowith Road, 3900 block — Theft of a campaign sign reported.
Oct. 15 — N. Mariposa Drive — Burglary reported. A motor home had been entered and the power unplugged. Items were additionally reported as missing.
Other:
Oct. 9-15 — Wasco County — Deputies responded to four welfare and/or mental health checks.
Oct. 10 — Gate Creek Road and Forest Service Road 4820 — Five hunters were contacted, who had a fire. They put the fire out.
Oct. 11 — Wasco County — Shots fired reported. Two subjects were warned, one for target shooting and the other for allowing a 14-year-old to drive on a public road.
Oct. 13 — First Avenue, 1200 block, Mosier — Deputies located two open doors on a building. The doors were secured.
Oct. 15 — Memaloose State Park — Subject reported to have lost a firearm either at Memaloose or Boardman.
The Dalles Police
Oct. 9-15
Agency assists:
Oct. 9 — E. Richmond and N. Dufur Road — Intoxicated male presumed to have fallen and injured his chin. He was transported to the hospital by Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue.
Oct. 9 — The Dalles — Suicidal subject reported. Officers made contact with the subject, who indicated they were having suicidal thoughts; they also had superficial cuts on their left arm that were not actively bleeding. Crisis workers were called to the scene and an intervention plan initiated.
Oct. 10 — W. Sixth, 1900 block — Officers assisted Center for Living on a call.
Oct. 10 — The Dalles — Suicidal subject reported. Officers assisted with transporting the subject to the hospital and contacting Center for Living.
Oct. 12 — W. Second — Officers assisted Pacific Railroad with attempting to locate stolen property. The items were not found.
Animal calls:
Oct. 9 — E. 12th, 700 block — Ongoing issue with barking dogs reported.
Oct. 9 — Thompson Street, 1500 block — Barking dogs reported.
Oct. 9 — Thompson Street — Female warned for dog as a public nuisance.
Oct. 10 — E. Scenic Drive, 300 block — Two pet pigs at large reported. A subject was able to coax the pigs into a dog kennel. The owner of the pigs was located.
Oct. 12 — E. Scenic Drive, 300 block — Friendly dog at large without a leash transported to the animal shelter.
Oct. 13 — E. Royal Crest Drive, 3500 block — Ongoing issue with dog at large reported. Owner contacted.
Oct. 13 — G Street — Poor living conditions for four dogs reported.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Oct. 9 — W. Seventh and Garden Court — Disturbance reported.
Oct. 9 — W. Second Place — Domestic dispute reported.
Oct. 9 — W. First — Disturbance reported. A male declined to wear a mask in a business.
Oct. 9 — W. Second — Dispute reported between two juveniles. One declined medical attention.
Oct. 9 — E. 11th — Harassment reported.
Oct. 9 — W. Pomona Street — Harassment reported.
Oct. 10 — Court Street — Harassment reported. A female was slapped on the lip.
Oct. 10 — E. 10th — Domestic dispute reported.
Oct. 11 — E. 19th — Disturbance reported. A subject’s behavior was escalating in an emergency room.
Oct. 12 — W. Second Place — Harassment reported.
Oct. 12 — W. Fourth — Domestic dispute reported. Additionally, keys were reported as stolen.
Oct. 12 — W. Ninth — Disturbance reported. A male was transported to the hospital by medics after he became upset, threw a pumpkin and began complaining of chest pain.
Oct. 13 — W. Lee Street — Domestic dispute reported.
Oct. 13 — Case Street — Domestic dispute reported.
Oct. 14 — W. Eighth Place — Domestic dispute reported.
Oct. 15 — The Dalles — Harassment reported.
Oct. 15 — Court Street — Disturbance reported.
Oct. 15 — W. Fourth — Disturbance reported.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Oct. 14 — E. 19th, 1700 block — Hospital staff reported drug paraphernalia found on a male brought in for a heroin overdose.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Oct. 9 — Lincoln Street, 300 block — Male trespassed from a business.
Oct. 9 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Female trespassed from a business.
Oct. 9 — W. Myrtle Street, 900 block — Vandalism reported. A hole in the fender of a utility trailer was logged for information.
Oct. 9 — W. Sixth, 300 block — Female trespassed from a property.
Oct. 9 — W. Seventh, 3200 block — Trespass reported. A female was cited and released for criminal trespass II.
Oct. 10 — W. Richland Court, 800 block — Female lodged at NORCOR for criminal trespass II.
Oct. 10 — W. Sixth, 2100 block — Male returned to a business from which he had been previously trespassed.
Oct. 10 — E. Second, 300 block — A bench was reported to have been thrown through a window of a business (criminal mischief). The bench was later reported as stolen.
Oct. 10 — Court Street, 300 block — Slashed tire on a vehicle reported (criminal mischief).
Oct. 10 — E. 11th, 400 block — Trespass reported.
Oct. 10 — W. Second, 400 block — Large gathering of transients reported to the west side of a building. Officers spoke to the individuals.
Oct. 10 — E. 16th — Female trespassed from a property.
Oct. 11 — Oregon Avenue, 1400 block — Male cited for criminal trespass II. A bag of marijuana was confiscated for destruction.
Oct. 12 — E. Ninth, 1400 block — Trespass reported.
Oct. 12 — W. Second, 400 block — Broken window reported (vandalism). A male later admitted to breaking the window and was cited and released, and trespassed from the property.
Oct. 12 — W. Second, 400 block — Female trespassed from a property.
Oct. 12 — Union Street, 700 block — Female returned to a property in which she had been previously trespassed. She was additionally trespassed from two other businesses.
Oct. 12 — W. Second, 2900 block — Male trespassed from a business.
Oct. 12 — W. Fourth, 100 block — Criminal mischief reported.
Oct. 12 — W. Second, 600 block — Male admitted to urinating on a park bench. He was trespassed from the property.
Oct. 12 — Cherry Heights Road, 800 block — Male trespassed from a business. The male requested an ambulance and was transported to the hospital.
Oct. 13 — E. 15th, 1900 block — Vandalism reported. Passenger side tires had holes in them.
Oct. 13 — W. 10th, 200 block — Vandalism to a vehicle reported.
Oct. 13 — W. Third, 300 block — Trespass reported.
Oct. 13 — W. Sixth — Male cited for criminal trespass.
Oct. 13 — W. Third, 300 block — Male returned to a property from which he had been previously trespassed. He was later cited for trespass, and cited once more after returning again to the property.
Oct. 13 — Lewis Street, 1400 block — A female was cited for trespass.
Oct. 14 — W. Ninth, 1100 block — Trespass reported.
Oct. 14 — W. Third, 300 block — Male who had been previously trespassed returned to a property. The male was cited for criminal trespass I. He was reported to have returned to the property again about an hour later.
Oct. 14 — E. 15th, 1900 block — Male cited for trespass.
Oct. 14 — W. Sixth, 1700 block — Male trespassed from a property.
Oct. 15 — E. 11th, 800 block — Spray paint on a lawn reported (criminal mischief).
Oct. 15 — W. Third, 300 block — Male trespassed from a property.
Oct. 15 — W. Third Street, 300 block — Male lodged at NORCOR for criminal trespass II and a parole violation warrant.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Oct. 9 — W. Seventh, 3200 block — Female driving under the influence of an illegal substance reported.
Oct. 10 — E. 19th, 1700 block — Possible incident of driving under the influence of intoxicants reported.
Oct. 11 — W. 13th and Webber — Male reported to be passed out in the front seat of a vehicle. A male declined medical assistance and walked from the scene. The vehicle was blocking the south shoulder of the street and was towed. The male was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and released to his sister after providing two breath samples.
Oct. 13 — Cherry Heights, 1300 block — Female arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants. BAC registered .21 percent.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Oct. 9 — W. Sixth, 1300 block — Two car, non-injury traffic crash reported.
Oct. 9 — W. Sixth, 1300 block — Hit and run reported.
Oct. 9 — E. Second, 200 block — Officer noted two vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and signaled to the closest vehicle to stop. The male driver was cited for speed racing.
Oct. 10 — W. 11th, 500 block — Warning citation issued for a vehicle with a for sale sign parked on a street without registration.
Oct. 11 — 10th and Walnut — A vehicle was recovered after a pursuit. The vehicle was towed.
Oct. 11 — E. 19th, 1800 block — Hit and run reported.
Oct. 13 — E. Fourth and Court Street — Two car traffic crash reported. One driver was cited for failure to obey a stop sign and cell phone.
Oct. 14 — E. 18th, 900 block — Hit and run reported.
Oct. 14 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Hit and run reported.
Oct. 14 — W. Seventh and Snipes — Possible child driving a vehicle reported.
Oct. 15 — E. Seventh, 400 block — Hit and run reported.
Oct. 15 — E. 12th and Oregon Avenue — Non-injury traffic crash reported. Both drivers were cited.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Oct. 9 — Creek View Lane, 700 block — Male arrested for four warrants and trespass II, and lodged at NORCOR.
Oct. 11 — The Dalles — No contact order violation reported.
Oct. 12 — E. Seventh, 400 block — Male cited and released for a warrant.
Oct. 12 — W. Fourth — Possible parole violation reported.
Oct. 13 — Court Street, 400 block — Female cited for a failure to appear warrant.
Oct. 14 — W. Seventh and Floral Court — Female cited for a Hood River Circuit Court warrant. In the same incident, another female was arrested and lodged at NORCOR for felony elude in a vehicle, hit and run and an out of state warrant.
Oct. 15 — W. Second Place and Pentland — Female lodged at NORCOR on a warrant.
Oct. 15 — E. Seventh, 400 block — Male cited and released on a warrant.
Oct. 15 — E. Second, 3500 block — Male cited and released on a warrant out of Clackamas County.
Sex offenses:
Oct. 12 — The Dalles — Sex crime / rape reported.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Oct. 9 — E. 17th, 1200 block — Attempted car prowl reported. A piece of wood was left behind and damage done to a door.
Oct. 9 — E. 18th, 1300 block — Car prowl reported. Two coin purses were emptied and the vehicle trashed.
Oct. 9 — Cherry Heights Road, 600 block — Theft of a catalytic converter reported.
Oct. 9 — E. 18th, 700 block — Possible theft of packages reported.
Oct. 9 — E. Second, 200 block — Theft reported. A female caused a disturbance and stated she would not pay her bill after a bartender declined to serve her more alcohol. She left prior to officers’ arrival without paying for her meal ($27).
Oct. 9 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Theft of a purse reported.
Oct. 10 — E. Third, 500 block — Theft reported.
Oct. 10 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — It was reported that a business removed items from a subject’s cart that were not found on a receipt. The male told officers he accidentally took too much from the business but gave it back.
Oct. 11 — E. 11th, 1700 block — Fuel reported to have been taken from a vehicle overnight.
Oct. 11 — E. 10th, 2300 block — Car prowl reported. A purse that contained a driver’s license and credit/debit cards were stolen from a truck.
Oct. 11 — 14th Street — Stolen vehicle reported.
Oct. 11 — E. Seventh — Theft of $300 reported.
Oct. 11 — E. Seventh — Burglary reported.
Oct. 12 — W. Seventh and Hostetler — Roll of carpet reported as stolen the previous week and found outside a building. The carpet was retrieved by its owner.
Oct. 12 — Roberts Street, 1100 block — Items missing from a garage reported (theft).
Oct. 13 — W. Sixth, 300 block — Theft of items reported.
Oct. 13 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Theft of items reported.
Oct. 14 — E. 11th, 600 block — Stolen vehicle reported. A wallet, including birth certificate and license, were also in the vehicle.
Oct. 14 — W. 10th and Cherry Heights Road — Female reported to be in a Portland hospital and that her medical marijuana and a jacket were stolen at the above location. A debit card was also reported as stolen and used to buy several items.
Oct. 15 — W. Verdant Street, 1000 block — Car prowl reported.
Oct. 15 — E. 14th, 2400 block — Residential prowl reported.
Oct. 15 — Webber Street, 100 block — Burglary reported.
Other:
Oct. 9-15 — The Dalles — Officers responded to 36 welfare and/or mental health checks.
Oct. 9 — W. 11th, 1600 block — Noise complaint reported. A resident said they would turn the music down.
Oct. 10 — Cherry Heights Road — Missing person reported.
Oct. 14 — W. Home Court, 800 block — Missing person reported.
