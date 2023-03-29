Bingen-White Salmon Police, March 13 - 19
Notable incidents
One motor vehicle crash in Bingen, non-injury, with ongoing investigation.
A vicious animal was reported in Bingen, with ongoing investigation.
One theft was reported from Bingen, with ongoing investigation.
A death occurred.
The Dalles Police, March 17 - 24
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Harassment (one), theft (one), trespass (two), warrant (three).
Notable incidents
Four motor vehicle crashes, all non-injury. In one incident, an SUV type vehicle was entering a parking space on Sixth Street and continued forward into the building. In another incident, a PUD vehicle did a U-turn on W. Ninth and Brewery Grade and struck another vehicle.
One stolen vehicle. A red Dodge Ram was taken from Lincoln Street during the night.
A person cut their own neck with a knife while sitting in a car at Kramer field. They were Lifeflighted to a hospital.
A reporting party stated that someone had set the front seat on fire in a previously stolen vehicle of theirs.
Eleven thefts. Incidents items from a car (three incidents), items from a storage unit, shoplifting (two incidents), bottle of wine, tools, cordless saw, items from home.
One ID theft reported.
One case of credit card fraud reported.
Some persons attempted to give a counterfeit $10 bill at a business on Mt. Hood Street. A report was taken for forgery II.
In separate incidents, officers received found drugs and a needle.
Seventeen mental health calls were logged.
A resident on Harris Street reported all their security cameras had been taken down and put in a pile on their porch. The cameras caught nothing but a reaching hand.
Fifteen animal calls. Aggressive dogs, barking dogs, welfare checks on dogs in cars, dogs at large, lost dogs. In one incident, a dog at large killed a few chickens on Chenowith Loop; it was lodged at Home At Last.
Wasco County Sheriff, March 17 - 24
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Probation violation (one), warrant (one).
Notable incidents
One motor vehicle crash.
A small red car, previously reported in a driving complaint, hit another car on I-84 milepost 89 eastbound. The driver got out, and began running to and from the car with their dog. There were no injuries. A tow was requested.
Four thefts. A pair of binoculars and a rifle scope were stolen from a pickup on Fourth Street, a couple bags of cans from Browns Creek Road, items from a drift boat, gas.
A cold assault was reported and a case number taken.
A stolen vehicle was recovered.
A landslide was reported possibly blocking Mosier Creek Road and State Road and a road crew sent with a chainsaw.
Six animal calls. Missing goldendoodle, aggressive dog, brown calf outside the fence on Fivemile Road and Highway197, dog at large. In one incident, the reporting party claimed several farm animals and 25 chickens were being neglected. A deputy checked the animals and they all appeared healthy.
Oregon State Police, March 17 - 24
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Assault (one), driving while suspended (one), DUII (three), failure to register as a sex offender (one), possession of methamphetamine (one), possession of psilocybin (one), reckless driving (one), recklessly endangering another person (one), warrant (one).
Notable incidents
One motor vehicle crash, non-injury.
On March 18, an OSP Fish and Wildlife trooper responded to a report of a person trespassing on private property in Wasco County. They initially developed probable cause for the suspect, who had already left the area. A patrol trooper located the suspect on Highway 97 in Jefferson County. Ultimately, probable cause for the crime of trespassing dissipated; however, the investigation revealed the suspect was in possession of an elk hunting tag in which they had applied for under the false pretense of being an Oregon resident. The suspect was cited and released for ORS 497.400 possession of falsely applied for license or tag, a misdemeanor.
On March 18, a trooper observed a person walk out of the closure at White River Wildlife Area. The trooper made contact with the person, and who stated they were hunting ground squirrels and told the trooper they didn’t know there was a closure in that area. The person advised they shot a ground squirrel and walked in to retrieve it. They were issued a citation for unlawful entry of state lands — White River Wildlife Area and warned for the unlawful take of ground squirrel, and the squirrel was seized and placed into evidence.
Three DUII arrests. In one incident, a vehicle was stopped for traveling 69 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 35, milepost 94 on March 20. The driver showed signs of impairment; the odor of burnt marijuana was present and marijuana paraphernalia was strewn about the passenger compartment. The driver admitted consumption of cannabis the previous night and consented to field sobriety tests. Signs of impairment were present so the driver was placed under arrest for DUII. During a search of the vehicle three containers of psilocybin mushrooms were located amongst the marijuana containers in the center armrest. The vehicle was secured at the scene; the driver was transported to the Hood River Sheriff’s Office where they provided a breath sample of .00% BAC.
In another incident on March 18, a vehicle was stopped on I-84 milepost 53 eastbound for traveling 80 mph in a 65 mph zone. A methamphetamine pipe was observed at one occupant’s side. They admitted they had methamphetamine and consented to giving the trooper a container of two grams of meth. Both occupants consented to a search of the vehicle and its contents. A one ounce bag of methamphetamine and a one-half gram bag of cocaine were found in another luggage bag. The occupant admitted ownership of all drug items. A locked container that they stated they cannot open was seized pending a search warrant. The occupant was lodged in NORCOR.
A trooper responded to a hit and run crash near milepost 77 on I-84 eastbound on March 18. The investigation revealed an ex-husband assaulted his wife using his pickup while she was in her vehicle, causing injury and significant damage to her car. The ex-husband rammed her vehicle, forcing her off of the road at highway speeds. An uninvolved third party witnessed the crash/assault and reported it to police. The trooper responded to the suspect’s residence and observed his truck driving near his residence a short time later. He attempted to flee when he saw law enforcement but yielded when a traffic stop was conducted. The driver was identified as the ex-husband/suspect and taken into custody for fail to perform duties of driver in accident with injury, assault, DUII, and criminal mischief. The driver was lodged at NORCOR after being medically cleared and provided a 0.19% BAC.
One vehicle pursuit. A trooper located a gold Jeep Liberty that had been stolen minutes earlier in The Dalles on March 20. They attempted to stop it on US-197 northbound near the I-84 interchange and it accelerated after the trooper activated their emergency lights. It continued at a high rate of speed north over The Dalles Bridge. The trooper did not pursue it. The front passenger side vehicle window had been broken out.
