Bingen-White Salmon Police
Feb. 22-28
Agency assists:
Feb. 22 — White Salmon — Police assisted another agency with a deceased subject.
Feb. 23 — White Salmon — Police attempted to locate suspicious subjects for another agency.
Feb. 27 — White Salmon — Medics were requested to evaluate a subject.
Feb. 28 — White Salmon — A subject was reported to be having a psychiatric episode. The subject was contacted.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Feb. 22 — Bingen — Counterfeit money reported (fraud).
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Feb. 26 — Bingen — Officers assisted a subject who was locked out of a vehicle.
Other:
Feb. 23 — Bingen — Welfare check conducted; ongoing investigation.
Feb. 24 — White Salmon — A subject was transported for an evaluation after a welfare check.
Feb. 26 — Bingen — Noise complaint reported. The resident was contacted and music turned down.
Feb. 26 — Bingen — Officers attempted to make contact at a residence for a welfare check.
Hood River Police
Feb. 21-27
Agency assists:
Feb. 23 — Cascade Avenue, 2600 block — City units successfully spiked a vehicle.
Feb. 25 — State Street, 300 block — Drug Recognition Evaluation conducted on a subject suspected of being under the influence of a controlled substance.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Feb. 26 — Button Bridge Road — Hood River resident arrested on the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. BAC registered more than twice the legal limit.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Feb. 26 — Cascade Avenue, 2600 block — The Dalles resident was cited and released for identity theft and fraudulent use of a credit card.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Feb. 22 — Hood River — Male cited for misdemeanor driving while suspended.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Feb. 26 — Cascade Avenue — Juvenile male arrested on an outstanding warrant and lodged at NORCOR Juvenile.
Feb. 26 — Button Bridge Road — Klickitat resident cited and released on a Hood River County Circuit Court failure to appear warrant.
Feb. 27 — E. Marina Drive, 1000 block — Non-resident female arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant and for criminally driving while suspended.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Feb. 21 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Forced entrance to a business reported. The suspect used bolt cutters to gain entry into a portion of the property and stole more than $700 of merchandise.
Feb. 21 — 12th Street, 1800 block — Transient male arrested for theft and trespass. He was additionally charged with two counts of criminal mischief after he applied graffiti to two businesses.
Feb. 22 — Pacific Avenue, 900 block — Unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle reported.
Feb. 22 — E. Eugene Street, 400 block — A vehicle was entered and items stolen overnight.
Feb. 22 — Eugene Street, 700 block — A vehicle was entered and items stolen inside.
Feb. 22 — Eugene Street, 700 block — An unknown individual entered a vehicle and stole a wallet. Someone later attempted to use a credit card at a non-local restaurant.
Feb. 23 — Ninth Court, 1600 block — Stolen vehicle reported.
Feb. 25 — Sieverkropp Drive, 800 block — Suspicious vehicle in a parking lot reported. A registration check revealed the vehicle was reported stolen out of Vancouver. The vehicle was towed.
Feb. 26 — Montello Avenue, 1200 block — Burglary reported.
Hood River County Sheriff
Feb. 9 to March 1
Agency assists:
Feb. 23 — Cascade Avenue, 2600 block — Deputies assisted Hood River Police and Oregon State Police in the apprehension of a suspect.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Feb. 16 — Indian Creek Road — Bias-related cyber bullying from a student reported.
Feb. 16 — S.W. Benson, Cascade Locks — Domestic disturbance reported.
Feb. 19 — Chevron Drive — Juvenile female arrested for domestic assault IV and lodged at NORCOR Juvenile.
Feb. 22 — Wells Drive — Female arrested for menacing.
Feb. 27 — Ehrck Hill Drive — Male arrested for domestic assault IV and harassment.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Feb. 17 — S.W. Benson, 100 block, Cascade Locks — Criminal mischief reported.
Feb. 18 — S.W. John Quincy Court, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Vandalism to a vehicle reported.
Feb. 20 — Eliot Drive — Female cited for criminal mischief following a domestic disturbance.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Feb. 9 — Tucker Road near Pheasant Drive — Male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Feb. 11 — Frankton Road, 700 block — Male arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance after causing a crash near Post Canyon Drive.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Feb. 16 — AGA Road, 3300 block, Odell — Identity theft reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Feb. 9 — Highway 35, Hood River — Single car traffic crash investigated.
Feb. 11 — Fir Mountain Road, 3300 block — Single vehicle crash with injury investigated.
Feb. 12 — Highway 35 at milepost 93 — Deputies towed a vehicle that had been abandoned in a snow storm.
Feb. 17 — Dee Highway, 5500 block, Parkdale — Deputy responded to a non-injury traffic crash.
Feb. 21 — Lost Lake Road, 5500 block, Dee — Deputy responded to a two vehicle, non-injury traffic crash.
Feb. 23 — Front Street, 200 block — Deputy responded to a two vehicle, minor traffic crash that occurred near the Highway 30/Highway 35 intersection.
March 1 — Country Club Road, 1700 block — Hit and run to property reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Feb. 10 — Parkdale — Male cited and released for two warrants following a traffic stop.
Feb. 22 — Hood River — Deputies were notified that a juvenile on probation was sending inappropriate pictures using a school email.
Sex offenses:
Feb. 23 — Hood River — Possible sexual assault reported.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Feb. 21 — Mount Hood — Theft reported.
Other:
Feb. 9 — Hood River — Child welfare check conducted.
Feb. 15 — Hood River — Suicide investigated.
Feb. 23 — S.W. Ruckel Street, Cascade Locks — Two runaway juvenile males reported.
The Dalles Police
Feb. 26 to March 4
Agency assists:
March 2 — The Dalles — It was reported that a man on the bridge was leaning over and putting his legs over the railing. Oregon State Police requested assistance. The subject was later reported to be off the bridge. Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office was advised.
March 2 — Lone Pine In Lieu Site — Officers assisted Intertribe with a disorderly conduct call. All parties were separated.
March 3 — E. 14th, 200 block — Ongoing issue of a barking dog intermittently throughout the night reported.
March 4 — W. Seventh, 2000 block — Dog barking for the past eight hours in an RV parked in a parking lot reported. The owner was contacted.
Animal calls:
Feb. 28 — W. Eighth, 2100 block — Dogs were reported to have killed all of a subject’s chickens in the past two weeks and had just threatened the subject on their porch.
March 2 — Dry Hollow Road, 1900 block — Dog owner warned after a dog nipped at a minor’s leg.
March 4 — E. 10th Street, 2100 block — City safety officer reported a dog bite to the back of his leg while placing a door hanger on a residence. It was unknown if the dog is vaccinated.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Feb. 26 — W. Seventh — Harassment reported. A customer assaulted a bartender.
Feb. 27 — W. Sixth — A physical domestic dispute was reported outside of a store. A male was lodged at NORCOR on a parole violation warrant.
Feb. 27 — W. Second — Disturbance reported. Two males were threatening each other with knives. A male was warned for disorderly conduct.
Feb. 27 — W. 10th — Harassment reported.
Feb. 28 — E. 16th — Disturbance reported. A female was later arrested for domestic harassment.
Feb. 28 — E. 13th — Harassment reported.
Feb. 28 — W. Seventh — Female cited for harassment.
Feb. 28 — E. 10th — Disturbance reported.
Feb. 28 — W. Second — Owner of a repossessed vehicle came to the impound and verbally threatened a subject.
Feb. 28 — Lone Pine In Lieu Site — Assault and attempted theft of a vehicle reported. Intertribe responded and Oregon State Police were notified. The suspect was at the hospital but arrest for two counts of assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and a circuit court felony warrant were pending, as was lodging at NORCOR.
Feb. 28 — The Dalles — Harassment reported.
Feb. 28 — W. Second and Pentland — Verbal harassment reported.
March 1 — W. Seventh — Harassment reported.
March 1 — E. Columbia View Drive — Harassment reported.
March 1 — E. Ninth — Domestic dispute reported.
March 2 — W. Sixth — Disturbance reported.
March 2 — E. 10th — Male arrested for harassment.
March 3 — W. 10th and Hostetler — Disturbance reported.
March 3 — W. Third — Harassment reported.
March 3 — E. Ninth — Domestic dispute reported.
March 4 — E. 11th — Harassment reported.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Feb. 28 — E. Third Street, 500 block — Baggie of methamphetamine found on a business floor.
March 1 — W. Walnut Street, 700 block — Eight syringes were found in the middle of a field. They were collected for disposal.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Feb. 26 — W. Seventh and Snipes — Disorderly conduct reported. A male was contacted and at the officer’s request, put a knife in his backpack and agreed not to draw any more attention.
Feb. 26 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Male warned for disorderly conduct after cursing at people and pulling down his pants, exposing his buttocks.
Feb. 27 — E. 13th, 1400 block — Criminal mischief reported. A car was egged.
Feb. 27 — W. Richland Court — Ongoing issue of a juvenile throwing rocks at vehicles and glass and other debris in the road reported.
Feb. 27 — Mt. Hood Street, 400 block — Disorderly conduct reported. A female threw a liquor bottle at a vehicle as it drove by.
Feb. 27 — Washington Street, 900 block — Trespass reported.
Feb. 28 — W. Fourth, 200 block — Vandalism reported.
March 1 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Disorderly conduct reported. A male was yelling at people at a business. The male was trespassed.
March 1 — W. 11th, 500 block — Criminal mischief reported. A car was broken into overnight; the window was scratched and a seal ripped off.
March 1 — W. Third, 300 block — Female returned to a property from which she had been previously trespassed.
March 1 — Mt. Hood Street — Male warned for disorderly conduct and trespassed from two businesses.
March 1 — E. 15th, 1900 block — Trespass reported.
March 1 — W. Second, 200 block — Male chain locked a hotel door, flipped over the mattress and night stand and climbed out of a second story bathroom window, then tried to re-enter the room through the front window. The male’s debit card was charged for damages, and he was trespassed from the property.
March 2 — I-84, The Dalles — Dispatch received more than 10 calls regarding a male subject attempting to get hit by vehicles on the freeway. It was later reported that the male had started a fire in his garage prior to going to the freeway. The male was located and was reported to be intoxicated. He was transferred to the hospital by medics, then cited and released for disorderly conduct II, criminal mischief III and reckless burning.
March 3 — W. Sixth, 3800 block — Male trespassed from a property.
March 3 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Male trespassed from a property.
March 3 — E. Ninth, 1800 block — Female returned to a property from which she had been previously trespassed.
March 3 — W. Third, 100 block — Disorderly conduct reported. A female was trespassed.
March 4 — Jefferson Street, 1200 block — Trespass reported.
March 4 — Lone Pine Drive, 500 block — Disorderly conduct reported. The subject was calm when officers arrived.
March 4 — Webber Street, 1000 block — Criminal mischief reported. A male was reported to be hitting picnic tables and vehicles. The male denied hitting any cars. He was trespassed.
March 4 — W. Third Street, 300 block — Female returned to a property from which she had been previously trespassed. Officers determined the female was in crisis and it was safer to let her stay than attempt to move her. Center for Living was notified.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Feb. 27 — W. Second, 1200 block — Male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants. BAC registered .19 percent.
Feb. 27 — E. Fourth Street, 800 block — Male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and released to a friend.
Feb. 28 — W. Sixth, 1300 block — Pedestrian vs. vehicle reported. The driver was later arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and two counts of reckless endangering. The victim was transported to the hospital by medics.
March 3 — Cherry Heights and Second — Female stopped for failure to maintain lane and failure to signal. She was arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Feb. 26 — E. Second and Washington — A green street sign at the intersection blew off of a pole and hit a vehicle, causing damage. An officer picked up the sign and contacted public works.
March 2 — W. Walnut Street, 1000 block — Parking complaint reported.
March 3 — Washington Street, 400 block — Traffic crash reported. A car backed into another car, causing damage to the driver’s side door.
March 3 — Hostetler Street, 700 block — Traffic crash reported. A vehicle lightly struck another vehicle from the back.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Feb. 26 — W. Hostetler and W. Sixth — Male arrested for felon in possession of a weapon.
Feb. 28 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Female lodged at NORCOR for three failure to appear warrants (criminal trespass II, theft II and theft I, identity theft, criminal mistreatment I, fraudulent use of a credit card and unlawful possession of methamphetamine).
March 3 — Jefferson and E. First — Male arrested on warrants.
March 3 — E. 12th, 1700 block — Male cited and released for a warrant.
March 4 — Court Street, 400 block — Male issued an arrest citation for a failure to appear warrants and released.
Sex offenses:
March 1 — The Dalles — Rape reported.
March 2 — Hood River — Male taken into custody for rape I and sex abuse I and lodged at NORCOR.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Feb. 26 — W. 10th, 2400 block — Theft of a debit card reported. The card had been used in Hood River the previous evening.
Feb. 26 — The Dalles — Burglary reported. Someone broke into a vacant apartment. Pill bottles were located on the floor.
Feb. 26 — W. Second — Male arrested and lodged at NORCOR for burglary I, criminal mischief II and a warrant.
Feb. 27 — W. Ninth, 500 block — Theft of donations reported.
Feb. 27 — Mt. Hood Street, 1800 block — Theft of a power tool from a truck reported.
Feb. 28 — E. 15th, 2000 block — Prowlers reported outside a home.
Feb. 28 — W. Sixth, 1400 block — Theft of a wallet reported.
Feb. 28 — E. 13th, 1400 block — Unauthorized use of an EBT card reported.
March 1 — E. 13th, 300 block — Car prowl reported. Items were rummaged through but nothing of value taken. A prescription bottle belonging to another party was left behind in the vehicle; the property owner was contacted.
March 1 — W. Seventh, 3200 block — Stolen vehicle reported. The vehicle was located in Federal Way, Wash.
March 2 — E. Fifth, 300 block — Theft reported.
March 2 — E. Eighth, 800 block — Male lodged at NORCOR for burglary I, criminal mischief II and harassment; he was medically cleared prior to lodging.
March 3 — E. 10th, 200 block — Catalytic converters stolen from two vehicles reported.
March 3 — W. Sixth, 1000 block — Stolen construction forms reported.
March 3 — Mt. Hood Street, 400 block — Theft of a backpack and shoes — possibly three pairs —reported.
Other:
Feb. 26-March 4 — The Dalles — Officers responded to 30 mental health and 17 welfare check calls.
Feb. 26 — W. Sixth, 2600 block — Weapons denial for a misdemeanor conviction (reckless endangering) reported.
Feb. 27 — The Dalles — Suicidal subject reported. The subject was taken to the hospital voluntarily.
Feb. 28 — The Dalles — Child crime reported.
March 1 — The Dalles — Possible suicidal subject reported.
March 1 — The Dalles — Possible suicidal subject reported. The subject was contacted by officers and refused medical assistance.
March 2 — W. Seventh, 2100 block — Deceased subject reported.
March 4 — Sherman Drive — Out of control juvenile reported. Officers counseled the juvenile.
Wasco County Sheriff
Feb. 26 to March 4
Agency assists:
Feb. 26 — Eightmile Road, 5700 block — Deputies assisted Oregon State Police with a vehicle pursuit. A vehicle almost ran head-on into a trooper vehicle. The county vehicle got stuck in more than a foot of snow. A snocat operator came and located the deputy and trooper. The female driver from the vehicle pursuit was arrested and lodged at NORCOR.
Feb. 28 — In Lieu Site — Deputies assisted with an assault call. A report was taken for an agency assist (use of force).
Feb. 28 — W. Hi Land Court — Deputies assisted with a medical call.
Animal calls:
March 2 — W. Highway 30, 4400 block — Dogs reported to have attacked another dog and a female, biting the female’s hand and injuring the dog. The dogs’ owner was cited for dogs as a public nuisance.
March 2 — S. Valley Road, 80000 block, Dufur — Welfare check on an animal requested.
March 3 — Northwest Drive, 4700 block — Dog reported to have been barking for eight hours.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Feb. 27 — Shaniko — Ongoing harassment reported.
March 1 — W. Oak Street — Male arrested for strangulation, burglary II, criminal mischief II and menacing, and lodged at NORCOR.
March 3 — N.E. Church Street, Dufur — Harassment reported.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Feb. 27 — Sevenmile Hill Road — Trespass reported.
March 3 — Highway 30 and Marsh Cutoff Road — Trespass reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Feb. 26 — Eightmile Road, 5300 block — A male ran over a gun, causing damage to a vehicle tire. The gun was located. It had not been reported at stolen and was entered as found property.
Feb. 27 — Bennett Pass Road, Dufur — Two vehicle, non-injury crash with damage to both vehicles reported. One vehicle was towed.
Feb. 28 — Bret Clodfelter Way, 3200 block — Male cited for violation driving while suspended.
March 2 — Mill Creek Road, 3400 block — Hit and run with property damage reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Feb. 27 — Wasco County — Subject arrested and lodged at NORCOR on a restraining order violation.
March 4 — Wasco County — Male served with a restraining order.
Search and rescue:
March 2 — Little Badger Campground, Dufur — Search and rescue requested. A female advised being stuck in the snow with her husband. The vehicle was towed.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Feb. 28 — W. Seventh, 3700 block — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle reported.
March 1 — Celilo Village Road — Theft reported.
March 3 — Dry Creek Road, 2200 block — Car prowl reported. A radio was taken out of a vehicle.
Other:
Feb. 26-March 4 — Wasco County — Deputies responded to one mental health and three welfare check calls.
March 3 — Wasco County — Suicidal subject reported.
