Shed fire: A Hood River man was arrested and charged with first degree arson after a March 1 fire in a mobile home park at 3300 West Cascade Ave. Hood River Fire Department and police responded to the 11:39 p.m. fire, finding a shed engulfed in flames. One other home was damaged, according to Chief of Police Neal Holste, who said that after investigating, officers discovered the fire had been intentionally set by Ricardo Ortiz-Torres, 28, of Hood River, who had been living on the property. Ortiz-Torres was lodged at NORCOR.