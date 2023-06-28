Hood River Police, June 11 - 17
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: Assault (two), disorderly conduct (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (one), theft (two), trespass (two), warrant (five).
Notable incidents
Seven theft reports. Shoplifting (five incidents), and stolen vehicle (two incidents).
Five warrant arrests. In one incident, a local person was arrested and lodged at NORCOR for three warrants.
Three hit and run reports. Locations include the parking lot at XTC Truck and Toy, Columbia Area Transit Station, and a parking space near Portway Avenue and Second Street.
Two assault arrests. In one incident, officers responded to a reported assault. After investigation, a juvenile person was arrested and lodged at NORCOR. In a separate incident, a local transient person was assaulted by another transient person. They were struck by a blunt object, which required several stitches above the right eye. The suspect was later located and arrested on charges of assault.
Two burglary reports. Locations include a residence and a food cart.
One DUII arrest. After refusing a breath test, a warrant was obtained for a blood draw and the driver arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol.
One non-injury motor vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Second and Oak streets.
The Dalles Police, June 19 - 23
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: Assault (three), disorderly conduct (one), DUII (one), warrant (two).
Notable incidents
A death occurred. A towing company opened a vehicle out of Sherman county, and discovered a person’s body inside.
One hit and run reported.
An overdose was reported. Two doses of narcan were administered and the person recovered.
One burglary report. A business on Second Street was broken into and rented speakers stolen, worth about $400.
Two stolen vehicle reports. In one incident, trailer was stolen from Klindt’s Drive and Steelhead way, and later located in Hood River.
Two vehicles previously reported stolen were located in The Dalles.
Two fraud reports were received. One involved online fraud through Facebook.
A business reported receiving $60 of counterfeit money.
Officers assisted with a flower pot fire on Ninth Street. The pot appeared to be used for cigarette butt disposal. This set the porch on fire. A dog was recovered from the house, which had fire damage near the front door but the inside did not catch fire.
A missing person report was filed.
Five theft reports. A hat and Carhart thermals, a meal, cellphone, shoplifting, long board.
Twenty-four mental health calls.
A meth pipe was turned in for destruction.
Twenty-nine animal calls. Aggressive dogs and dogs at large, barking dogs, alleged pitbull attack on Doberman, missing dogs, welfare checks on dogs, citizen assist with rehoming a trapped raccoon. In one incident, officers assisted OSP in detaining four small dogs that were running about in I-84. Two were trapped and taken to Home At Last. The third got away. The fourth had been hit by a car and was deceased at the scene.
Officers cleared a small mudslide which was blocking one lane of Skyline Road.
Wasco County Sheriff, June 16 - 23
Notable incidents
A brush fire was reported on I-84 near milepost 69.
A death occurred in Tygh Valley. A person raised a piece of aluminum irrigation pipe, coming into contact with an overhead powerline. They were pronounced deceased by Wamic first responders.
One vehicle crash. Two pickups collided on Dry Hollow Road. According to the reporting parties, one pickup pulled in front of another pickup, which then struck it. One pickup ended up blocking traffic.
Deputies assisted with a house fire on West 10th Street in The Dalles.
Deputies assisted with a grass fire, about 100 yards long, near I-84 milepost 92 westbound.
A deputy responded to a vehicle fire at a gas station on Cherry Heights. The Mercedes SV was next to the gas pumps, which were off, showing smoke and flames. Everyone was evacuated.
Two theft reports. Two computers, valued at $12,000 were stolen; and a cargo trailer, used for hauling rafts, was taken from Bakeoven Road over the weekend.
A stolen U-Haul car dolly was found, dropped off in the middle of the entrance to an old gravel pit in Rowena.
Three mental health calls.
Five animal calls. Allegedly poisoned dog, dogs at large. In one incident, the owner of a loose escapee dog was cited for dog as public nuisance.
A deputy was unable to locate a mother duck hit by a car, and seven to eight ducklings, reported in the roadway on I-84 near milepost 86 westbound.
Oregon State Police, June 16 - 23
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: DUII (three), elude (one), false information (one), probation violation (one), violation of restraining order (one), warrant (two).
Notable incidents
One hit and run. Troopers responded to a rollover crash near milepost 55 on US-97. The vehicle appeared to have been going north when it crossed into the oncoming lane, struck a fog marker and rolled into the ditch on the west side. Medics arrived and were not able to locate anyone. No note was left.
Three vehicle crashes, one with injury. In one incident, a trooper was dispatched to a non-blocking single motor vehicle crash at milepost 34 on State Route 19 in Gilliam County. The single occupant was injured. South Gilliam County Ambulance, South Gilliam County Fire Department and Gilliam County Sheriff’s Office were on scene. The driver told the Gilliam County Sheriff’s Deputy they swerved to miss a deer while southbound on SR-19 at 45-50 mph. The driver was transported via ambulance to the Condon Airport to be picked up by Life Flight. While investigating the crash scene, the trooper determined the white Ford pickup drove onto the southbound shoulder for several feet before oversteering back to the roadway, which caused the pickup to go into a side into northbound traffic. The pickup then left the northbound shoulder, plowing through a barbed wire fence and continuing into a field. The pickup sustained body damage, a front right flat tire and a possible front broken axle. The trooper drove the pickup off private property and parked it on a county road, from where a coworker came to retrieve it. In another incident, a trooper responded to a crash on a county road due to no deputies being on duty. The driver advised he swerved to miss a dog and left the roadway. The vehicle came to a rest on top of a fire hydrant. The vehicle was towed by the driver. In another incident, a single vehicle was northbound on Highway 97 at milepost 62, when the driver lost control after sneezing and left the roadway. The driver was uninjured. The vehicle crashed into a fence. The property owners were notified and the fence was repaired.
An OSP sergeant observed a motorcycle with no license plate pull into the Denny’s parking lot in The Dalles on June 16. The sergeant waited for the rider to stop and get off their bike before making contact. After the rider got off the bike, they looked at the OSP vehicle and got back on the bike in an attempt to elude. The OSP sergeant struggled with the rider on the bike before the rider ran on foot. A taser deployment was ineffective. The OSP sergeant chased the rider across Sixth Street and apprehended them at the I-84 on-ramp. The rider had multiple warrants, including elude, for their arrest. After numerous signs of impairment were observed, a trooper obtained a warrant to seize the rider’s blood. They were lodge at NORCOR for the warrants, DUII, giving false information, felony elude and misdemeanor elude. The motorcycle was towed.
A trooper contacted a vehicle stopped on the shoulder. The passenger was slumped over onto the center console with drug paraphernalia in their lap. A consent search of the vehicle was conducted and a user amount of methamphetamine and fentanyl found and seized for destruction. The driver did not seem to be under the influence.
A trooper stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near milepost 95 on I-84 westbound. The driver was on felony probation for assaulting a public safety officer. One term of their probation listed no contact with the passenger. Drug paraphernalia was also observed. The driver was taken into custody and admitted to possessing a small amount of fentanyl pills. The pills and paraphernalia was seized for destruction, the driver lodged at NORCOR.
Troopers assisted the Gilliam County Sheriff’s Office with recovering a deceased person from the Columbia River.
A trailer was reportedly stolen from Highway 26 near milepost 56 in Wheeler County.
