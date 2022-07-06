Bingen-White Salmon Police, June 20-26
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Parking without placard (one).
Notable incidents
Theft of a motor vehicle reported in White Salmon.
Two motor vehicle crashes: Both non-injury. In one incident, a citation was issued.
Hood River Police, June 19-25
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Assault (one), criminal mischief (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (six), driving while suspended (one), obstructing (one), providing false information (one), resisting arrest (one), restraining order violation (two), strangulation (one), theft (one), trespass (one) and warrant (five).
Notable incidents
Six DUII arrests: In one incident, officers arrested and lodged at male at NORCOR on the charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, warrant, providing false information and driving while suspended.
Six theft reports: Shoplifting at Walmart, victim of a phone scam and four stolen vehicles.
Five warrant arrests: In one incident, a resident of La Grande was lodged at NORCOR on the charges of resisting arrest, obstruction, criminal mischief I and a parole violation warrant issued by the Oregon State Parole Board. In the same incident, a female was arrested for theft II.
Three hit and run reports: In one incident, a bicyclist reported being struck by a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle fled the area and did not stop to assist the fallen bicyclist.
Two criminal mischief reports, including one arrest: In one incident, officers received a report of vandalism to a vehicle. An unknown substance was sprayed on the vehicle, causing damage to the paint.
An officer performed a drug recognition evaluation on a subject detained by a sheriff’s deputy, as it was suspected the driver was impaired on intoxicants other than alcohol.
A male was arrested for domestic assault IV and strangulation.
Hood River County Sheriff, June 9-28
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: disorderly conduct (one), driving under the influence of a controlled substance (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (three), failure to appear (one), failure to maintain lane (one), failure to perform the duties of a driver (one), felon in possession of a restricted weapon (one), harassment (one), no operator’s license (one), theft (one), unlawful entry into a motor vehicle (one), and warrant (nine).
Notable incidents
Nine thefts: Items included a utility vehicle, and a vehicle trailer and license plate. Four car prowls and one shoplifting were also reported. Deputies additionally took a report of fraud involving a victim’s social security number, and another involving theft by deception.
Four motor vehicle accidents: Following a single vehicle crash on Davis Drive, a male was cited and re-leased for failure to perform the duties of a driver, failure to maintain lane and no operator’s license. In another incident, injuries were reported in a two vehicle crash on Riverdale and Portland Drive, and again at the Binn’s Hill Staging Area.
A female was arrested in Cascade Locks for unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, disorderly conduct, felon in possession of a restricted weapon and harassment following an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle report.
Deputies assisted with a search and rescue on the Tilly Jane Trail. Deputies also responded to the Cascade Locks Marina for a female who was actively drowning.
The Dalles Police, June 24-30
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Assault (one), careless driving (one), criminal mischief (one), dog as a public nuisance (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (two), parking violation (one), reckless burning (one), reckless driving (one), theft (six), trespass (four), unlawful possession methamphetamine (two) and warrant (four).
Notable incidents
Twenty-two thefts: Items included gas siphoned from several vehicles in one incident, money from a bank account, seven shoplifting reports, a vehicle, firearm from a vehicle, and buoy and anchor from the marina.
Two home burglaries were reported.
Eight motor vehicle crashes: In one incident, a three-vehicle crash was reported on W. Sixth at the Astro Express Mart; one child had a head injury and a second ambulance was dispatched for a possible second injury. In another, a male was cited for careless driving following a traffic crash; both vehicles were towed. An injury, head on traffic crash was reported on The Dalles Bridge; one party requested medics.
Seven hit and runs reported.
Officers served a search warrant to a residence and a male was cited and released for unlawful possession of methamphetamine. DHS was called to the scene and assisted with placement of children in the home. Stolen property related to a prior theft report was also recovered.
Following a tree fire, a female was arrested for reckless burning and two counts of theft III and lodged at NORCOR.
Wasco County Sheriff, June 24-30
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Attempted theft (one) and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (one).
Notable incidents
Seven thefts: Items included a gas can, four-wheeler, shoplifting, and a vehicle. In one incident, a male was lodged at NORCOR for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and attempted theft I after an attempted boat theft was reported.
Two burglaries reported, at a business and a residence.
A camp host called 911 to report a vehicle fire near Clear Lake Campground. Law enforcement responded and advised the fire was diminishing but still burning and appeared to be the result of fireworks going off after a motor vehicle accident. The active flame was put out with a fire extinguisher.
