Bingen-White Salmon Police, Jan 2 - 8
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Disorderly conduct (one), warrant (one).
Notable incidents
Two motor vehicle crashes were recorded in White Salmon.
A driver was cited for hit and run regarding a non-injury motor vehicle crash in White Salmon.
Two thefts. Incidents included a missing dirt bike in White Salmon.
An incident of harassment was documented in Bingen.
A lost dog was returned to its residence in Bingen.
Hood River Police, Jan 1 - 7
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Assault (one), criminal mischief (one), disorderly conduct (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (three), hit and run (one), menacing (one), reckless driving (one), reckless endangering (one), theft (three), unlawful possession of a concealed firearm (one), warrant (six).
Notable incidents
Eight motor vehicle crashes, all non-injury. Snow-covered roads were a factor in five of the crashes. In one incident, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at the bottom of Seventh and Sherman Avenue. The vehicle was severely damaged, wedged between a power pole and tension wire, and was towed from the scene.
Six warrant arrests. In one incident, a transient male was arrested and lodged at NORCOR for three fail to appear warrants.
Three DUII arrests. In one incident, city units received a call of a hit and run. An officer was close to the incident and observed the suspect vehicle pass. A stop was initiated, and the driver showed visible signs of impairment. The driver failed field sobriety tests and a breath test. The driver was arrested on charges of hit and run, driving under the influence of alcohol, and reckless driving.
Three theft reports. Packages taken from resident, shoplifting (three incidents).
An adult male was lodged at NORCOR on the charges of menacing, reckless driving, and unlawful possession of a concealed firearm. This stemmed from a road rage incident where the arrested person was alleged to have brandished a firearm.
Officers assisted OSP with the recovery of an occupied stolen vehicle.
The Dalles Police, Jan 6 - 12
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: Burglary (one), driving while suspended (one), offensive littering (one), theft (one), trespass (five), violation of restraining order (one), warrant (four).
Notable incidents
Four hit and runs.
Two motor vehicle crashes, no reported injuries.
Twelve thefts. Items included an old set of snow tires, three generators, 101 Adderall pills, bicycle, Ariat coat, three vibrators, an ultimate milker 2. In one incident, a person was arrested for the theft of a Ryobi tree trimmer valued at $284. In another, a counterfeit $50 bill came through a business on E. Third Street.
Four stolen vehicles.
Three stolen vehicles were recovered. In one incident, a stolen car was spotted, and OSP notified by Hood River. An officer from The Dalles Police pulled the vehicle over on I-84 eastbound near milepost 86. The vehicle was flagged as stolen. The driver confessed to taking the car. The passenger was arrested for a felony warrant out of South Dakota.
One burglary.
One incident of identity theft was reported.
One report of the fraudulent use of a credit card.
One incident of criminal mischief reported. A power box was broken into / accessed at an address on Mt. Hood Street.
Fifteen animal calls were recorded. Incidents included dogs at large, barking dogs, sick deer, dogs acting aggressively, welfare checks on dogs. In one incident, a bunch of chickens in the roadway on 12th and Thompson streets were located and returned to their owner.
Wasco County Sheriff, Jan. 6 - 13
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: No charge listed (one), trespass (two).
Notable incidents
One motor vehicle crash, no injuries reported. A white Dodge Ram went off Cherry Heights Road and hit a tree.
Officers assisted OSP with a crash on I-84, near milepost 93 eastbound. Two vehicles, one a semi, struck a boulder in the road. The semi overturned. One lane was fully blocked by one vehicle plus the boulder. A total of six vehicles became involved. Due to debris on and surrounding the tracks, train traffic was halted for nearly 40 minutes.
One burglary reported. A shed was broken into and a gas can and $300 in tools and electric trimmer were taken.
Two locks on the shed were broken.
Two thefts.
Two incidents of identity theft.
One incident of criminal mischief. A Pepsi machine was broken into.
Eight animal calls were recorded. Incidents included dog at large, dog injuring cat, barking dog. In one incident, officers responded to a welfare check on 16 dogs, cats and several litters of puppies; the responding officer was shown eight dogs, all in healthy condition.
Oregon State Police, Jan 6 - 13
The following crimes were reported, which resulted in arrests: DUII (four), warrant (two).
Notable incidents
One hit and run. A witness reported that a vehicle on I-84 went off the roadway and through a fence near milepost 45 westbound. A trooper arrived on the scene and noted substantial damage to just over 60 feet of chain link fence. Blue Honda parts were scattered on scene. The driver ultimately provided a crash report and received a citation.
One motor vehicle crashes, all non-injury.
After his vehicle was stopped for displaying expired registration, a driver was cited and released for possessing a fake driver’s license in addition to his real one.
A trooper contacted a male walking on the shoulder of I-84. The male provided his name, which returned with a near hit warrant. The male was detained until the Trooper found the warrant was not for the male. During the contact the male told the trooper he had methamphetamine and a pipe. The male gave the trooper the used meth pipe but could not find his meth. The trooper seized the pipe and placed into evidence for destruction.
