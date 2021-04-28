Bingen-White Salmon Police, April 12-18
Agency assists:
April 12 — Klickitat County — Officers assisted Washington State Police with a person in custody at the hospital.
April 18 — Klickitat County — Officers assisted Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office in locating and stopping a vehicle.
April 18 — White Salmon — Officers assisted Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office with a possible driving under the influence of intoxicants call.
Animal and wildlife violations:
April 15 — White Salmon — Dogs at large returned to owner.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
April 16 — White Salmon — Drugs were collected for destruction.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
April 16 — Bingen — Trespass reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
April 14 — White Salmon — Non-injury traffic crash reported.
April 16 — White Salmon — Non-injury traffic crash reported. A state collision report was filed.
April 17 — White Salmon — Driver cited and released for a traffic offense.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
April 13 — White Salmon — Theft reported.
Hood River Police, April 11-17
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
April 17 — Westcliff Drive — Three juvenile occupants of a vehicle were contacted for smoking marijuana inside the car.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
April 16 — 12th Street — Criminal mischief to a vehicle reported.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
April 12 — Nichols Parkway — Hood River resident arrested on the charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving.
April 13 — Cascade Avenue, 3400 block — Male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants. The male resisted arrest and was taken into custody without injury.
April 15 — Hood River — Hood River resident arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants, cited and released.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
April 11 — I-84 at milepost 64 — Oregon male criminally cited for driving with a suspended license. He was additionally cited for driving uninsured.
April 13 — Hood River — Hit and run reported.
April 13 — Hood River — Hit and run in a fuel station parking lot reported.
April 15 — Hood River — A Washington female crashed into a parked car and was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants after an investigation.
April 16 — State Street — The Dalles female cited and released for driving while suspended.
April 17 — Cascade Avenue — The Dalles resident arrested on the charges of driving while felony suspended and unlawful distribution and possession of methamphetamine.
April 17 — 12th Street, 1300 block — Hood River female stopped for driving while suspended and additionally cited for driving uninsured. The vehicle was towed.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
April 11 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Male contacted regarding a disturbance at a local store and ultimately cited and released on a Washington County warrant.
April 12 — I-84 at exit 63 — Salem resident arrested on an outstanding Yamhill County warrant.
April 14 — May Street — Hood River transient male arrested on 11 outstanding warrants and lodged at NORCOR.
April 16 — Hood River — Male arrested for a violation of a release agreement.
April 16 — State Street — Multnomah County resident arrested on seven valid criminal warrants.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
April 12 — Brookside Drive — Theft of a catalytic converter reported.
April 12 — Hood River — Theft of a catalytic converter reported.
April 12 — 15th Street, 1200 block — Burglary reported.
April 13 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Shoplifting reported. Two suspects were identified with help from Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office. A warrant was requested.
April 15 — Cascade Avenue, 3100 block — Theft of services reported when a customer left without paying a bill.
April 15 — Wasco Street, 900 block — Stolen vehicle reported to have occurred between December and April.
April 16 — 12th Street, 800 block — Stolen billfold from an office reported.
April 16 — Westcliff Drive, 4000 block — Dallas resident cited for theft after using a stolen gift card at a local hotel. She was cited and released for theft II.
The Dalles Police, April 16-23
Agency assists:
April 17 — E. 19th, 1700 block — Officers assisted hospital staff with a patient on a mental hold.
April 21 — W. Pomona Street, 900 block — Officers assisted with a medical call.
April 22 — Lone Pine Drive, 300 block — Small fire at a construction area extinguished.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
April 16 — The Dalles — Harassment reported.
April 16 — Clark Street — Harassment reported.
April 16 — W. Sixth — Disturbance reported.
April 16 — W. Seventh — Harassment reported.
April 16 — W. Seventh — Domestic dispute reported.
April 17 — W. Home Court — Domestic dispute reported.
April 17 — W. Home Court — Domestic dispute reported.
April 19 — Veterans Drive — Harassment reported.
April 19 — W. Seventh — Harassment reported.
April 19 — Crates Way — Harassment reported.
April 19 — E. Eighth — Harassment reported.
April 19 — W. Sixth — Harassment reported.
April 19 — The Dalles — Harassment reported.
April 20 — Bargeway Road — Male cited and released for harassment.
April 21 — W. Seventh — Harassment reported.
April 21 — W. Seventh — Harassment reported.
April 21 — Cherry Heights Road — Disturbance reported.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
April 17 — Oregon Avenue, 1400 block — Needle located and disposed of by officers (drugs).
April 18 — W. Sixth, 1100 block — Officers recovered a bag with two cell phones and a bong stem in-side, which was seized for destruction.
April 21 — E. 10th and Quinton Street — Possible drug dealing reported.
April 21 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 b lock — Female cited for unlawful possession of methamphetamine. In the same incident, a male was cited for Hood River warrants.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
April 16 — W. 10th, 2100 block — Trespass reported.
April 16 — W. Sixth, 1400 block — Male trespassed from a property.
April 17 — Bargeway Road — Male reported to have returned to a property from which he had been previously trespassed several times.
April 17 — Mt. Hood Street — Female lodged at NORCOR for disorderly conduct II and domestic assault IV. In the same incident, a male was cited and released for harassment and a parole violation warrant.
April 17 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Male cited and released for disorderly conduct II and two Wasco County failure to appear warrants (felon in possession of a restricted weapon, and harassment).
April 17 — E. 19th, 1700 block — Female trespassed from a property after a disorderly conduct incident.
April 18 — W. Second, 400 block — Black spray paint was reported on a building. A case number was taken for criminal mischief.
April 18 — Vey Way, 900 block — Criminal mischief to a vehicle reported.
April 19 — W. 14th, 500 block — Male cited for criminal mischief III.
April 19 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Trespass reported.
April 19 — W. Third, 300 block — Female trespassed from a property.
April 19 — Sixth Street — Male lodged at NORCOR for disorderly conduct II.
April 20 — E. Sixth and Union Street — Disorderly conduct reported.
April 20 — Bret Clodfelter Way, 3200 block — Male trespassed from a property.
April 21 — Trespass reported.
April 21 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Male returned to a property from which he had been previously trespassed.
April 22 — W. Richland Court — Male cited for criminal trespass I.
April 22 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Male cited and released for criminal trespass II.
April 22 — E. 12th, 2300 block — Female warned for disorderly conduct and trespassed from a property.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
April 17 — Second and Brewery Grade — Female cited and released for driving under the influence of intoxicants. BAC registered .17 percent.
April 23 — Male lodged at NORCOR for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
April 23 — W. Sixth and Trevitt — Male lodged at NORCOR for driving under the influence of intoxi-cants. BAC registered .19 percent.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
April 16 — E. Fourth, 300 block — Unauthorized charges on a credit card reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
April 16 — W. Richland Court, 800 block — Motor vehicle accident reported. One driver was cited for no license and no insurance.
April 16 — W. Sixth, 1400 block — Motor vehicle accident reported.
April 16 — Bret Clodfelter Way, 3200 block — Motor vehicle accident reported.
April 17 — E. 11th and Jefferson — Hit and run reported.
April 18 — Union Street, 400 block — Motor vehicle accident reported.
April 18 — Highway 197 — Motor vehicle accident reported.
April 19 — Washington Street, 200 block — Motor vehicle crash reported.
April 19 — Fourth and Washington — Vehicle vs. pedestrian crash reported.
April 20 — W. Eighth and Walnut — Recreational camp trailer towed.
April 20 — W. Seventh, 2100 block — Male warned for driving a mini bike without lights.
April 21 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Hit and run reported.
April 23 — E. Second Street, 800 block — Hit and run reported to have occurred in January.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
April 16 — Pomona Street, 1000 block — Male lodged at NORCOR for three Wasco County failure to appear warrants.
April 16 — The Dalles — No contact order violation reported.
April 16 — E. Second, 2900 block — Weapons denial reported.
April 17 — Court Street, 400 block — Female issued a criminal citation for failure to appear (unlawful possession of a weapon) out of Umatilla County.
April 19 — E. Second, 2900 block — Weapons denial reported.
April 19 — W. Third, 300 block — Male cited and released for two failure to appear warrants out of Wasco County.
April 19 — The Dalles — Violation of a release agreement (restraining order) reported.
April 20 — W. Eighth, 2500 block — Male cited and released on a failure to appear warrant.
April 21 — W. sixth, 3300 block — Weapons denial reported. A male was later cited for false swearing on a firearms transaction form and released with a court date.
April 22 — Third Street — Male cited and released for a Wasco County failure to appear warrant.
April 23 — W. Sixth, 3600 block — Male cited and released on a Hood River warrant.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
April 16 — W. Snipes Street, 300 block — At least two vehicles had their catalytic converters stolen.
April 16 — Bargeway Road, 1200 block — Theft of power tools with an estimated value of $6,000 re-ported.
April 16 — W. 18th, 1100 block — Theft of a catalytic converter reported.
April 16 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Theft of a cell phone reported.
April 16 — W. Second, 2600 block — Male lodged at NORCOR for mail theft and giving false information to a police officer.
April 17 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Theft of a wallet reported.
April 18 — Bret Clodfelter Way, 3200 block — Theft of a wallet reported.
April 18 — Bargeway Road, 1500 block — Theft of guitars from a vehicle reported.
April 18 — Yamhill County — Stolen motorcycle out of The Dalles located. The owner was contacted.
April 18 — W. Sixth, 1400 block — Theft of keys to a lottery operation area reported.
April 18 — W. 10th, 3400 block — Theft reported. A fence had been cut and at least one catalytic con-verter stolen from a vehicle.
April 19 — W. Verdant Street, 900 block — Burglary from a residence reported.
April 19 — W. Seventh, 2400 block — Theft of items in a storage unit reported.
April 19 — E. 12th, 1700 block — Stolen vehicle reported.
April 20 — W. Sixth, 1000 block — Male cited and released for unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, criminal trespass I and theft II.
April 20 — W. Second, 1300 block — Burglary reported.
April 20 — E. 12th and Dry Hollow Road — Theft of a catalytic converter reported.
April 22 — W. 10th, 3400 block — Theft of a utility trailer reported.
April 23 — Bret Clodfelter Way, 3200 block — Theft I reported.
Other:
April 16-22 — The Dalles — Officers responded to 28 mental health and 20 welfare check calls.
April 17 — E. Ninth, 1600 block — Death reported.
April 18 — E. 14th — Male cited for child neglect II.
April 19 — The Dalles — Child neglect reported.
April 20 — E. 14th, 1300 block — Death reported.
April 21 — Blakeley Way, 1100 block — Death reported.
April 22 — W. Frost Court, 1200 block — Death reported.
Wasco County Sheriff, April 16-23
Agency assists:
April 16 — Ridgetop Road, 10000 block, Dufur — Deputies assisted with a medical call. Lifeflight was called.
April 17 — Highway 197 at milepost 32 — Deputies assisted Oregon State Police on a two vehicle with injury traffic crash.
April 20 — Hood River — Hood River County Dispatch advised The Dalles Police and Wasco County Sheriff Office of a stolen vehicle. Officers and deputies were unable to locate the vehicle.
April 21 — W. Chenowith Creek Road, 4100 block — Deputies assisted with a house fire.
April 21 — Sherman County — Deputies assisted with an unoccupied vehicle after the vehicle eluded the deputy.
Animal and wildlife violations:
April 21 — W. Cherry Heights Road, 1900 block — Male cited for dog as a public nuisance for killing a chicken.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
April 16 — W. Highway 30 — Domestic dispute reported.
April 16 — Celilo Village Road — Assault reported.
April 17 — Celilo Village Road — Disturbance reported.
April 17 — Chenowith Creek Road and Sevenmile Hill — Harassment reported.
April 19 — Sevenmile Hill Road — Disturbance reported.
April 20 — S.E. Second Street, Dufur — Harassment reported.
April 20 — Wallace Street, Wasco — Male arrested for domestic assault IV.
April 21 — Sevenmile High Road — Harassment reported.
April 23 — Fifteen Mile Road — Disturbance reported. A medic was requested.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
April 17 — Spur Road — Verbal warning given to campers in wildland urban interface no camping area. They were given two hours to relocate.
April 17 — White River Fire Closure — Five verbal warnings and one written warning issued to mush-room pickers.
April 19 — Antelope — Trespass reported.
April 19 — Digger Road, 2000 block, Mosier — Trespass reported.
April 20 — W. Highway 30, 4300 block — Unwanted subject reported. The subject was unaware it was a private drive and was escorted out of the area.
April 20 — Bret Clodfelter Way — Disorderly conduct reported.
April 21 — S.E. Heimrich Street, 100 block, Dufur — Male and female trespassed from a property.
April 21 — Threemile Road, 2500 block — Trespass reported.
April 22 — Mill Creek Road — Unwanted subject reported.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
April 22 — Bakeoven Road, 300 block, Maupin — Intoxicated subject reported to have attempted to buy alcohol.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
April 17 — I-84 at milepost 76 — Vehicle vs. elk reported.
April 18 — Highway 216 at milepost 23 — Male cited for speeding (75 mph in a 55 mph zone).
April 22 — Mariposa Drive, Tygh Valley — Hit and run reported to a mailbox.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
April 16 — Fifteenmile Road, 3800 block — Theft of a catalytic converter from a bus reported. Cost was estimated at $5,000.
April 20 — Sunset Valley Drive, 700 block — Stolen vehicle reported. The ignition had been cut and the catalytic converter stolen.
April 20 — Sevenmile Hill and Chenowith Creek Road — Stolen vehicle located.
Other:
April 16-22 — Wasco County — Deputies responded to one mental health and four welfare check calls.
April 20 — Spur Road — Warning issued for unattended campfire and a second warning issued for a vehicle with expired tags and no fenders.
