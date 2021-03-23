Books got mobile at Horizon Christian School in Hood River March 5 ... well, book characters at least. The school celebrated Literacy Week with a variety of events, culminating in a book character parade in the Heights neighborhood. Students chose a favorite book and created inventive costumes, including a Dav Pilkey-inspired canine get-up, at left. On parade were Ninjas, firefighters, princesses, Spiderman, “Gentle Little Lion,” and characters from Frozen, Laura Ingalls Wilder, and the Bible, to name a few. Students and staff dressed up and carried the books that inspired them. There were several of the iconic “Cat in the Hat” and Thing 1 and Thing 2 characters, inspired by Dr. Seuss, whose March 2 birthday anniversary is observed every year with late-winter book events at elementary schools. Horizon activities included Seuss-a-palooza, teacher switcheroo, Poem in Your Pocket, Wacky Wednesday, and more.
