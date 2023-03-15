Billy Jean Neal Jr.

Billy Jean Neal Jr. appeared in court before Superior Court Judge Randall Krog March 6.

 Jacob Bertram photo

Billy Jean Neal Jr. had purportedly been a member of a white supremacist prison gang while locked up, court records show

The Klickitat County Superior Court judge re-sentenced Billy Jean Neal Jr., one of two perpetrators of a brutal triple murder in the small community of Klickitat in 1998, to 40 years to life in prison in a March 6 hearing.