Parkdale Park

A well-known statue of a young girl and a horse at the Parkdale Park. Hood River Valley Parks and Rec announced they have secured a three-year option to purchase the land from the previous owner, Michael Mills.

 Noah Noteboom photo

PARKDALE — The Hood River Valley Parks and Recreation District has entered a Purchase Option Agreement for ownership of the Parkdale Park from Michael Mills. The four acre property sits at the end of the Mt. Hood Railroad. Both the railroad and park were once owned by Michael’s parents, Jack and Kate Mills. After their passing, Michael came into ownership and wanted to do what he though his parents would have wanted.

Jack and Kate Mills

“I wanted to uphold their legacy and also do what I believe is the right thing to do,” said Mills. “So that is why I reached out to Parks and Rec.”

Ries-Thompson House

Built in 1900, the Ries-Thompson House is the oldest standing residence in Parkdale and will be included in the Purchase Option Agreement between the Parks and Rec and Michael Mills.