A well-known statue of a young girl and a horse at the Parkdale Park. Hood River Valley Parks and Rec announced they have secured a three-year option to purchase the land from the previous owner, Michael Mills.
PARKDALE — The Hood River Valley Parks and Recreation District has entered a Purchase Option Agreement for ownership of the Parkdale Park from Michael Mills. The four acre property sits at the end of the Mt. Hood Railroad. Both the railroad and park were once owned by Michael’s parents, Jack and Kate Mills. After their passing, Michael came into ownership and wanted to do what he though his parents would have wanted.
“I wanted to uphold their legacy and also do what I believe is the right thing to do,” said Mills. “So that is why I reached out to Parks and Rec.”
In 1987, Jack was part of a group that purchased the railroad from Union Pacific and what would become the Parkdale Park. The Mills’ were also instrumental in building the Hutson Museum. The history museum is not included in the Parkdale Park acquisition, but Parks and Recreation Director Mark Hickok says a collaboration between them and the museum is not out of the question.
“There’s some partnerships between the museum and the parks that could be explored but I’m not sure what those would be at this time,” said Hickok.
The Ries-Thompson House is included in the agreement and Jack did a lot of work to get the home recognized on the National Register of Historic Places in 1992. Built in 1900, the home is the oldest residence in Parkdale.
Since the purchase in 1987, the Mills family has paid property taxes and irrigation bills for the grounds. When his mom, Kate, passed away in 2021, Michael inherited the property he decided it was time to move on.
The Red Barn Park is also included within the property and is a popular pick for weddings and other outdoor gatherings. Hickok says the venue will continue operations without interruption.
The terms of the POA state that HRVPRD will make annual payments for three years to reserve the rights to purchase the property and locks in the final price for the land. Hickok says the POA gives staff time and ability to raise money or apply for grants, as Parks and Rec District does not currently have the funds to buy the park outright, but couldn’t let this opportunity slide.
“The board was looking at this and just thinking we don’t often have opportunities like this to buy this much acreage, in the downtown area of a town like Parkdale that’s already a turnkey park,” said Hickok.
Mills said he plans to hold conversations with Parks and Rec staff once a year to inquire on their progress towards a complete purchase. He said that in a perfect situation the property would be split between the park and affordable housing for workers in the upper valley, but he is happy that the Parks and Rec agreed to take on this park.
