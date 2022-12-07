Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print Subscriber Verification
Are you a current print subscriber to Columbia Gorge News? If so, you qualify for free access to all content on columbiagorgenews.com. Simply verify with your subscriber id to receive free access. Your subscriber id may be found on your bill or mailing label.
Oregon Veterans Home in The Dalles celebrated its 25th year Dec. 1 with a ceremony, snacks and a slide show of images taken at the home over the years. Above, Kelly Fitzpatrick, director of the Oregon Department of Veterans' Affairs speaks about the value brought to the community, and Oregon veterans by the home, and the challenges faced over the decades. Mark B. Gibson photo
Oregon Veterans Home in The Dalles celebrated its 25th year Dec. 1 with a ceremony, snacks and a slide show of images taken at the home over the years. Above, Linda Adams, chair of the Veterans Care Centers of Oregon, a nonprofit that operates and manages the home, speaks of the work done at the home. Mark B. Gibson photo
Oregon Veterans Home in The Dalles celebrated its 25th year Dec. 1 with a ceremony, snacks and a slide show of images taken at the home over the years. Above, Kim Vogel, a certified Oregon ombudsman program volunteer who serves at the home, thanks those gathered for the care taken at the home over the year. A resident of Hood River, Vogel is also a volunteer ombudsman for five care centers in that city. Mark B. Gibson photo
THE DALLES — The Dalles’ Oregon Veteran's Home celebrated its 25th anniversary last week. It was the first of its kind in Oregon, and is now one of two, the second located in Lebanon, Ore. The home was officially dedicated with a grand opening ceremony Oct. 9, 1997.
Kelly Fitzpatrick, director of the Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs, recognized the many individuals and agencies that pulled together to build the home, including residents of Wasco County who approved a bond to cover a portion of the home’s construction, the state of Oregon under then-governor John Kitzaber, and others. Fitzpatrick also highlighted the many successes at the home over its first 25 years of operation.
“This has been an award-winning facility for many years, we’ve been top rated as a nursing home,” she said, noting a range of awards given the home over the years recognize the excellence of care provided in nursing care and even dining services. “People are very picky about their food,” she said. “There are no complaints here.
“There have been many, many challenges,” she added. “But I think it’s pretty safe to say that COVID is the most significant of those challenges. Fortunately, because of hard work of the staff and the leadership, and only because of that, the home is COVID-free today. Because each and every day, the staff are here caring for our veterans.”
Linda Adams, formerly the liaison officer for the home and a long-time advocate for veteran services, who currently serves as chair of the Veteran Care Center Oregon board, a non-profit that operates and manages the home, said, “It is our mission to provide high-quality care for veterans and their spouses. And our goal is to accomplish this honorably and proudly.
“Over the years, I’ve seen the staff mature and grow strong,” Adams said. “Because of the passion and dedication of our staff for veterans, the home has been recognized as one of the best OVA homes in the nation.”
Adams also remarked on the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"There are always challenges at any facility and COVID greatly increased those challenges. The staff worked hard and ensured residents continued to receive the highest quality of care and maintain a quality of life through those trying times. They come to work at all times of the day in every weather condition and show compassion, respect and devotion to our great veterans every day. We’re so proud of them.
“None of these accomplishments could be made possible without vision, courage and support of the Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs. Your guiding principles have always been powerful, and they have consistently applied those to every decision. They truly care about honoring veterans for their service and caring for their needs. They are proud of this home, and its staff, and it’s an honor to work with them.”
Kim Vogel, a certified ombudsman serving as a volunteer at the home in The Dalles as well as five care facilities in Hood River, described the home as an amazing example of foresight and cleverness on the part of the ODVA in providing a great facility for those who live in it.
She also commended the people “who show up every day and make a difference.
“Fifty percent of people in nursing facilities have no family. Sixty percent of people in nursing homes get no visitors. So the people that are here day in and day out become their family and friends. They become grandchildren, brothers, sisters, maybe even parents, and the people that live here count on them, to help them have the best quality of life they can in their last days,” Vogel said.
“So congratulations, and celebrate hard, and best wishes going forward. Your compassion and your creativity will pave the way for you to continue to create an amazing home for our veterans, who deserve no less.
Commented