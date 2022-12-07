Oregon Veterans Home 25th anniversary

Oregon Veterans Home in The Dalles celebrated its 25th year Dec. 1 with a ceremony, snacks and a slide show of images taken at the home over the years.

 Mark B. Gibson

THE DALLES — The Dalles’ Oregon Veteran's Home celebrated its 25th anniversary last week. It was the first of its kind in Oregon, and is now one of two, the second located in Lebanon, Ore. The home was officially dedicated with a grand opening ceremony Oct. 9, 1997.

Oregon Veterans Home 25th anniversary

Oregon Veterans Home in The Dalles celebrated its 25th year Dec. 1 with a ceremony, snacks and a slide show of images taken at the home over the years. Above, Kelly Fitzpatrick, director of the Oregon Department of Veterans' Affairs speaks about the value brought to the community, and Oregon veterans by the home, and the challenges faced over the decades. Mark B. Gibson photo

Kelly Fitzpatrick, director of the Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs, recognized the many individuals and agencies that pulled together to build the home, including residents of Wasco County who approved a bond to cover a portion of the home’s construction, the state of Oregon under then-governor John Kitzaber, and others. Fitzpatrick also highlighted the many successes at the home over its first 25 years of operation.

Oregon Veterans Home 25th anniversary

Oregon Veterans Home in The Dalles celebrated its 25th year Dec. 1 with a ceremony, snacks and a slide show of images taken at the home over the years. Above, Linda Adams, chair of the Veterans Care Centers of Oregon, a nonprofit that operates and manages the home, speaks of the work done at the home. Mark B. Gibson photo
Oregon Veterans Home 25th anniversary

Oregon Veterans Home in The Dalles celebrated its 25th year Dec. 1 with a ceremony, snacks and a slide show of images taken at the home over the years.
Oregon Veterans Home 25th anniversary

Oregon Veterans Home in The Dalles celebrated its 25th year Dec. 1 with a ceremony, snacks and a slide show of images taken at the home over the years. Above, Kim Vogel, a certified Oregon ombudsman program volunteer who serves at the home, thanks those gathered for the care taken at the home over the year. A resident of Hood River, Vogel is also a volunteer ombudsman for five care centers in that city. Mark B. Gibson photo
TD Vet Home 1997.jpg

The open house dedication of the Oregon Veteran’s Home in The Dalles is featured in the Friday, Oct. 10, 1997, issue of The Dalles Daily Chronicle.