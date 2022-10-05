Oregon Agricultural Trust (OAT) announces the October launch of Cheers to the Land, a campaign in which nine breweries across the state are making new beers with Oregon-sourced ingredients and supporting the work of OAT to permanently protect Oregon’s bountiful farm and ranch lands from development.
Beginning Oct. 12, participating breweries will release the beers on draft, with six of the nine beers packaged in limited-edition Cheers to the Land 16 ounce, four-pack cans. OAT will also host special events at each brewery during October.
Participating local breweries are:
Gorges Beer Co., 390 WaNaPa St., Cascade Locks — Golden Ale fermented on 120 pounds of apricots from an orchard in The Dalles. Aged for two months; limited edition 16-ounce crowlers and draft.
Ferment Brewing, 403 Portway Ave., Hood River — Hoppy Pale Ale brewed with Mecca Grade malts from Madras, oats, and hops grown on Oregon trellises; 16 ounce cans and draft.
OAT is a nonprofit land trust that protects agricultural land across the state from development. Twenty-five percent of Oregon’s land is in farms and ranches — an area larger than the state of West Virginia. Considering that 64% of that land is set to change hands in the next 20 years as farmers continue to age and only 19% of farmers and ranchers have a succession plan in place, much of that land is vulnerable to development, said a press release.
In Cheers to the Land, each participating brewery supports Oregon farmers in the creation of their beers, and also supports the work of OAT through a donation of the beer’s proceeds.
“One of the major reasons we have some of the best beer in the world is because Oregon has such fertile farmland,” said Oregon Agricultural Trust Executive Director Nellie McAdams. “Our farmers grow five percent of all the hops in the world and we have some of the best soil on the planet. But you can’t unpave farmland; once it’s gone it’s gone. So Cheers to the Land both celebrates our farmland and raises awareness about the importance of protecting it for agriculture, forever.”
All nine beers are available beginning Oct. 12 in limited cans, crowlers, or draft respectively at each brewery’s taproom. The six 16 ounce, four-pack cans will receive distribution to bottle shops and specialty grocery stores throughout the state.
All breweries and Loyal Legion will donate a portion of sales to Oregon Agricultural Trust.
Stay in the loop on farm and ranch land protection in the state by joining Oregon Agricultural Trust’s e-newsletter at www.oregonagtrust.org/signup.
Cheers to the Land events
Oct. 19 — Gorges Beer Co., OAT pint night with Oregon-sourced food specials from 6-8 p.m.
Oct. 27 — Ferment Brewing, Give back night with OAT, 5-7 p.m.
About Oregon Agricultural Trust
Oregon Agricultural Trust is a statewide agricultural land trust designed to address the interrelated challenges of ag land loss, farm and ranch succession, and access to land for the next generation. OAT partners with farmers and ranchers to protect agricultural lands for the benefit of Oregon’s economy, communities, and landscapes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.