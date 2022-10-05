Cheers to the Land 2022

Oregon Agricultural Trust (OAT) announces the October launch of Cheers to the Land, a campaign in which nine breweries across the state are making new beers with Oregon-sourced ingredients and supporting the work of OAT to permanently protect Oregon’s bountiful farm and ranch lands from development.

Beginning Oct. 12, participating breweries will release the beers on draft, with six of the nine beers packaged in limited-edition Cheers to the Land 16 ounce, four-pack cans. OAT will also host special events at each brewery during October.