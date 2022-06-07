Willamette Connections Academy students commended for academic achievement
SCIO — Hundreds of students attending Willamette Connections Academy (WillCA), earned honor roll recognition for superior academic achievement during the first semester of the 2021-22 school year. The tuition-free, full-time virtual public school serves K-12 students throughout the state.
“We are delighted to congratulate these outstanding students who have earned this distinction through their hard work and scholastic achievement,” said Chris Long, Willamette Connections Academy School leader.
Willamette Connections Academy First Semester Honor Roll students from the Columbia Gorge are: Laila Angnos-Kesler, 5, Cascade Locks
Miles Sagapolutele, 1, The Dalles
DaiseyMae Waddoups, 2, The Dalles
Emma Wimberley, 8, The Dalles
“With so many children catching up from the pandemic slide in their education the past two years, it’s rewarding to see our students getting the individualized attention and engaging learning environment they need for academic success,” added Long.
To qualify for the school’s honor roll, students must achieve high academic benchmarks depending on their grade level.
•••
Enrollment is now open for the 2022-23 school year at Willamette Connections Academy. To find out more about how to enroll or more information about the school visit wwwWillametteConnectionsAcademy.com or call 800- 382-6010.
Commented