Hood River-White Salmon bridge

The Hood River-White Salmon bridge, viewed from Hood River. 

 Mark B. Gibson photo/file

A group of Bridge Replacement Project representatives will travel to Washington, D.C. next week to advocate for funds to be directed to the new Hood River-White Salmon Interstate Bridge. Mike Fox, Hood River Port Commission and Bi-State Working Group chair; Kate McBride, mayor of Hood River; Marla Keethler, mayor of White Salmon; Jake Anderson, Klickitat County Commission chair; and Kevin Greenwood, bridge replacement project manager will be accompanied by Summit Strategies partner Hal Hiemstra. The group left on July 18 and will return July 21.

The group will reintroduce the project to policy makers and do their best to keep the Hood River-White Salmon Interstate Bridge at the forefront of everyone’s minds.