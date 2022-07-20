A group of Bridge Replacement Project representatives will travel to Washington, D.C. next week to advocate for funds to be directed to the new Hood River-White Salmon Interstate Bridge. Mike Fox, Hood River Port Commission and Bi-State Working Group chair; Kate McBride, mayor of Hood River; Marla Keethler, mayor of White Salmon; Jake Anderson, Klickitat County Commission chair; and Kevin Greenwood, bridge replacement project manager will be accompanied by Summit Strategies partner Hal Hiemstra. The group left on July 18 and will return July 21.
The group will reintroduce the project to policy makers and do their best to keep the Hood River-White Salmon Interstate Bridge at the forefront of everyone’s minds.
In March the Port of Hood River and Klickitat County submitted a joint application for a $195 million federal grant. Greenwood said he expects two or three more applications for funding to be submitted before the end of the calendar year. In June, the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) Federal Highway Administration announced $2.63 billion in funding for the Bridge Investment Program (BIP).
“We are going to apply for $100 million BIP grant and another $30 million from the Safe Streets 4 All grant, which will be focused on the proposed pedestrian side of the bridge project,” said Greenwood.
The group is scheduled to have a meeting with legislative assistant and policy advisers for the U.S. Department of Transportation, including Katherine Ambrose who is the director of Pacific Northwest Policy, and state representatives for the White Salmon and Hood River districts Dan Newhouse (Wash.) and Earl Blumenauer (Ore.).
