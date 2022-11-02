One Community Health’s first Fiesta Cultural Del Gorge, held Oct. 15 at its The Dalles location, saw between 300-400 attendees, said Communications Manager Michele Shrum-Guerrero.
“We would like to thank our staff, sponsors, community partners and vendors for participating in our very first Fiesta Cultural Del Gorge,” Shrum-Guerrero said in a press release. “This was a celebration to honor Hispanic Heritage Month through sharing traditions, music, food and supporting Hispanic-owned businesses. It was a great opportunity to recognize the talent and strengths of our community as well as provide resources available in the Gorge and administer COVID and flu vaccines to 133 people.”
